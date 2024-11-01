Canada Advocates for Ukraine's Use of Long-Range Weapons in Russia

Canada Advocates for Ukraine's Use of Long-Range Weapons in Russia

In an interview with Radio Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Ukraine should have the ability to strike military targets far within Russian territory using long-range weapons. Joly explained that Canada supports this stance, emphasizing that Ukraine requires this capability for its self-defense and will advocate for this position in talks with allies.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a "victory plan" to Ukraine's parliament, calling on Western allies to provide long-range weapons to bolster Ukraine’s military strength.

Separately, Zelensky urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by phone to intensify advocacy efforts among partner nations, supporting Ukraine’s right to target Russian military sites.

