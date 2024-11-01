Wizz Air Shuts Down Certain Routes from Bulgaria
Wizz Air has quietly ceased operations on flights from Sofia to both Geneva, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal. Tour operators informed TravelNews about the cancellations, noting that groups scheduled for these destinations were affected. Our verification revealed that these flights have also been removed from the airline’s website, yet no official announcement has been made regarding their termination. The reasons for the cancellations remain unclear; however, travel agencies suggest that the demand for flights to and from these cities is likely low.
For over a decade, Wizz Air provided services to Geneva and Lisbon, establishing itself as the first low-cost airline to operate routes to both locations. Geneva was particularly popular among travelers heading to ski resorts in the region and the French Alps. Despite the suspensions, Wizz Air will maintain its flights to Basel, another city in Switzerland.
To address the demand for travel to the French Alps, the airline has recently launched a new route from Sofia to Lyon, marking its third connection to France, alongside existing flights to Paris Beauvais and Nice.
Bulgaria's Top Destinations for Foreign Travelers: Mountain, Beach, and Spa Escapes
Bulgaria has become a preferred tourist destination for many international visitors, known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and range of vacation options
Wizz Air Expands Winter Flights: New Destinations, More Choices for Travelers
Wizz Air has kicked off its 2024-2025 winter season, unveiling a renewed schedule with more than 40 fresh and returning routes across its vast network
Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day
Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day
Sofia Sees 12% Increase in Tourist Arrivals in First Half of Year
In the first half of the year, Sofia experienced a 12% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Unified Tourist Information System of the Ministry of Tourism.
Holiday Travelers Warned: Increasing Guesthouse Scams in Bulgaria
Gabriela Rumenova, creator of the "We, the users" platform, advises holiday travelers to start checking deals and booking early to secure accommodations for Christmas and New Year,
Tourism Revenue in Bulgaria Grows Despite Fewer Local Stays in August
In August, 733,000 Bulgarians stayed at hotels, motels, and campsites within the country