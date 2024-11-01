Wizz Air Shuts Down Certain Routes from Bulgaria

Wizz Air has quietly ceased operations on flights from Sofia to both Geneva, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal. Tour operators informed TravelNews about the cancellations, noting that groups scheduled for these destinations were affected. Our verification revealed that these flights have also been removed from the airline’s website, yet no official announcement has been made regarding their termination. The reasons for the cancellations remain unclear; however, travel agencies suggest that the demand for flights to and from these cities is likely low.

For over a decade, Wizz Air provided services to Geneva and Lisbon, establishing itself as the first low-cost airline to operate routes to both locations. Geneva was particularly popular among travelers heading to ski resorts in the region and the French Alps. Despite the suspensions, Wizz Air will maintain its flights to Basel, another city in Switzerland.

To address the demand for travel to the French Alps, the airline has recently launched a new route from Sofia to Lyon, marking its third connection to France, alongside existing flights to Paris Beauvais and Nice.