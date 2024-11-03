Bulgaria's Weekend Weather: Sunny Saturday Precedes Cooler, Cloudy Sunday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 1, 2024, Friday // 16:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weekend Weather: Sunny Saturday Precedes Cooler, Cloudy Sunday Photo: Stella Ivanova

On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing. A light to strong west-northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Clouds will start to move in from the north-northeast in the evening. High temperatures are expected to reach between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia forecasted to hit around 20°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be sunny with a light west-northwesterly wind, which will shift to a north-northeasterly direction and strengthen overnight. Highs will range from 20°C to 22°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 17°C and 18°C. In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, with a light northwesterly wind that will pick up strength in the afternoon, bringing highs of around 18°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 11°C at 2,000 meters.

On November 3, daytime temperatures are predicted to drop by more than 10°C due to a mainly moderate east-northeasterly wind. Highs will be between 8°C and 13°C across most of the country. Considerable cloud cover is expected, with occasional light rain, especially in the mountainous regions of western and central Bulgaria, while light snow is anticipated at elevations above 1,800 meters. Clouds will begin to clear from the northeast in the evening, and the wind will gradually lessen.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Coface Outlook: Steady Economic Expansion for Bulgaria Through 2025

Coface Bulgaria has projected a steady expansion for Bulgaria’s economy, despite ongoing economic challenges in the European Union

Business » Finance | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Challenges Loom for Bulgarian Essential Oil Sector Amid Declining Exports

Globally, the essential oil sector is encountering significant challenges

Business » Industry | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Anticipates Over 2 Million Foreign Tourists This Winter Season

Bulgaria is anticipating over two million foreign visitors for the upcoming winter season

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Deepening Labor Shortages Across Key Sectors

The latest market survey from the Employment Agency indicates a persistent high demand for labor in Bulgaria, both in the short and long term

Society | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

New Trends in Bulgarian Real Estate: Larger Homes in High-Demand Areas

The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels

Business » Properties | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Stays on FATF's Grey List for Money Laundering Oversight

Bulgaria continues to be listed among countries under enhanced scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF

Business » Finance | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 08:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia

Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:41

Is a Cold Front Coming? Will November Bring Snow to Bulgaria?

A significant cyclone has brought rain to Spain, highlighting the atmospheric conditions responsible for such precipitation

Society » Environment | November 1, 2024, Friday // 09:34

Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1

Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1

Society » Environment | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 17:57

Sofia Implements Winter Vehicle Ban to Combat Pollution

Beginning December 1 and lasting until February 28, Sofia's city center will prohibit all vehicles classified in the first and second eco groups

Society » Environment | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis

Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods

Society » Environment | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:45

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria