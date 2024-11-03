Bulgaria's Weekend Weather: Sunny Saturday Precedes Cooler, Cloudy Sunday

On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing. A light to strong west-northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Clouds will start to move in from the north-northeast in the evening. High temperatures are expected to reach between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia forecasted to hit around 20°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be sunny with a light west-northwesterly wind, which will shift to a north-northeasterly direction and strengthen overnight. Highs will range from 20°C to 22°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 17°C and 18°C. In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, with a light northwesterly wind that will pick up strength in the afternoon, bringing highs of around 18°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 11°C at 2,000 meters.

On November 3, daytime temperatures are predicted to drop by more than 10°C due to a mainly moderate east-northeasterly wind. Highs will be between 8°C and 13°C across most of the country. Considerable cloud cover is expected, with occasional light rain, especially in the mountainous regions of western and central Bulgaria, while light snow is anticipated at elevations above 1,800 meters. Clouds will begin to clear from the northeast in the evening, and the wind will gradually lessen.