Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station Injures Over 30, Possible Fatalities Reported (UPDATED)

Bulgaria: Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station Injures Over 30, Possible Fatalities Reported (UPDATED)

In Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, at least eight people lost their lives when a canopy collapsed at the railway station. The incident left 30 others injured.

Among the injured, two have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

The collapse occurred shortly before noon, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, who confirmed that rescue efforts are still ongoing:

"We are in contact with two people trapped beneath the rubble. Efforts are underway to bring them out alive. Four others survived. We are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you informed."

Dacic added that the rescue operation is particularly challenging and will continue for several hours, with around 80 rescuers from various cities working with heavy equipment.

Witnesses, quoted by the Tanjug news agency, described seeing numerous emergency vehicles, excavators, and other heavy machinery at the scene. Local media reported that the death toll could rise as the canopy collapsed over an area with benches where many people had gathered.

Meanwhile, citizens are responding to calls for blood donations, according to Serbia's public broadcaster, RTS.

N1 news channel reported that train services from Novi Sad station, located about 70 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, have been temporarily suspended.

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic visited the site, noting that the Novi Sad station, originally built in 1964, underwent renovation in 2021 and further updates, with the officially completed building reopening on July 5 this year.

President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation at 8:00 p.m.

