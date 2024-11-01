Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth

Crime | November 1, 2024, Friday // 15:49
Bulgaria: Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth @Pixabay

A 24-year-old man has been detained in Sofia for allegedly assaulting a woman, police reported. The attack took place on October 31 in the Krasna Polyana district, near the woman’s residence. Following a report, medical personnel and police arrived at the scene, finding the woman with bruises, injuries, and several knocked-out teeth. She was transported to the hospital, received treatment, and was later released for home recovery.

According to Dariknews.bg, authorities identified and apprehended the suspect after an investigation. The man is reportedly known to law enforcement for previous incidents involving hooliganism, theft, and property damage. Case details have been submitted to the prosecutor’s office, which issued an order to place him in a psychiatric institution.

