Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia

Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain, confirmed the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by OFFNews. Later, the families of four of those individuals reported they were found safe and unharmed, leaving one Bulgarian still unaccounted for.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Firas Alsharani informed Nova TV that the missing Bulgarians included a truck driver and a woman, reportedly lost during the severe flooding.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the Consulate General in Valencia is coordinating with Spanish authorities to verify reports from families and friends unable to reach their loved ones. However, due to limited access to certain areas, Spanish authorities have stated that these checks may take time.

More than 150 people have lost their lives due to the floods.