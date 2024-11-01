North Korea Declares Unwavering Support for Russia Until Victory in Ukraine

North Korea has declared its unwavering support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, with Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui stating in Moscow that North Korea would remain committed to Russia until it achieves victory. This pledge was made amidst reports from US sources that around 8,000 North Korean soldiers are currently positioned in Russia’s Kursk region and may participate in combat alongside Russian forces.

During her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Choe highlighted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s longstanding support for Moscow. Lavrov noted the growing cooperation between the two nations' military and intelligence sectors, underscoring their aligned strategic interests. While there has been no official announcement regarding North Korean combat deployment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently warned that elite North Korean units were already being trained in Russia for potential involvement in Ukraine.

The US announcement of North Korean troops arriving in Kursk follows a joint defense pact signed in the summer between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, promising mutual defense in the event of an external attack. In addition to reports of North Korean troops, Zelensky criticized Western nations for their perceived inaction in response to North Korea’s presence, which he said extends beyond military support to include civilian workers potentially aiding Russia's defense industries.

In her statements from Moscow, Choe also accused the United States and South Korea of preparing for a nuclear strike against North Korea, although she did not provide evidence to support this claim. She emphasized North Korea’s need to continue expanding its nuclear arsenal in response to perceived external threats.