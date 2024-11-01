Bulgaria's Caretaker Government Bypasses Constitutional Court Over Alleged Election Irregularities

Bulgaria's caretaker government will not approach the Constitutional Court to annul the October 27 election results, confirmed Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. Glavchev explained that reports from the Ministry of the Interior and the National Security Agency, summarizing activities during the election campaign and vote day, have been submitted to the President, the National Assembly, and the Council of Ministers. These institutions will individually assess the reports and determine whether to challenge the election results. Glavchev refrained from discussing criticisms about vote-buying and corporate voting, noting that the President and Parliament hold the power to appeal if they find irregularities.

Glavchev added that the Cabinet itself would not contest the election, stating that any personal appeal from him could be seen as a conflict of interest, risking accusations that he seeks to extend his time in office. Addressing widespread reports of ballot-counting irregularities, Glavchev pointed out that sectional commissions, staffed by party representatives, are responsible for identifying and reporting any irregularities. Only if the commission raises concerns can the Central Election Commission (CEC) be notified. Glavchev confirmed that no evidence from the Ministry of Internal Affairs identified specific leaders or parties engaged in vote-buying.

In response to recent criticisms from President Rumen Radev, Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov addressed the media, citing 984 reports of electoral violations during the campaign, which led to 128 pre-trial proceedings. Ilkov insisted that state agencies were not misused against mayors, nor were there instances of ordered voting. He mentioned receiving a signal from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including from the 49th Parliament, suggesting that names were submitted in advance to support vote-buying investigations. Additionally, the Ministry published an interactive map highlighting areas with high and low electoral violation reports, though Ilkov clarified that this map does not provide a legal analysis of involved parties.

Ilkov emphasized that measures taken by the Ministry allowed citizens to feel more at ease during the election, enhancing public order and safety. He noted that while the initial report was sent to the parliament, president, and prime minister, the final report will be available in one month, providing further details on the election and related measures.