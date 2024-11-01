Discrepancies in Bulgarian Election Results: Did 'Greatness' Lose Votes to Other Parties?

Politics | November 1, 2024, Friday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Discrepancies in Bulgarian Election Results: Did 'Greatness' Lose Votes to Other Parties? @BNT

Following the announcement of the official election results in Bulgaria, it has become evident that 21 votes were missing for the "Greatness" party, preventing them from entering parliament. However, an investigation by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) revealed that at least 28 votes originally meant for "Greatness" were reallocated to other parties. This conclusion was drawn from a comparison of vote counts conducted in front of the cameras at several polling stations and the corresponding protocols.

Some votes for "Greatness" appeared one row up or down on the scoreboard. During BNT’s random checks of protocols and video surveillance, discrepancies were identified between the counts recorded on camera and those documented in the official protocols. These votes did not go unused; rather, they were attributed to other parties. Parties such as the Socialist Party "Bulgarian Path" and "Bulgari" benefitted from these votes in various sections located in Plovdiv-city, Plovdiv-region, Ruse, and Sofia.

This raises the question of whether these discrepancies were simply errors resulting from commission fatigue or intentional alterations to the results. Regardless of the cause, any mistake made by the sectional commissions will be reviewed by the regional commission. BNT’s analysis found no discrepancies between the minutes of the sectional and regional commissions examined by the media. This case not only involves "Greatness" but also calls into question the overall accuracy of the election result reporting and whether other parties may have similarly lost votes.

The misallocation of votes is reflected both in the protocols of the Sectional Election Commissions (SICs) and those of the Regional Election Commission (REC), resulting in the final count showing 3,999 or 21 missing votes.

During its meeting yesterday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) resolved to request information from the "Information Service" regarding the video surveillance conducted during the ballot counting. This includes detailed data on the number of cameras used, their locations, and areas where there was no internet connection. The findings of this analysis, along with its timeframe, are awaited with great interest.

Today, The "Greatness" party accused Boyko Borissov of GERB and Delyan Peevski of DPS-New Beginning of electoral fraud in the elections. At a press conference, party leader Ivelin Mihailov claimed the elections were rigged and that the official results, which left "Greatness" just 3.999% short of the representation threshold with 97,438 votes, do not reflect the true voter sentiment. Mihailov alleged that widespread intimidation and manipulation were employed to secure power for Borissov and Peevski, emphasizing the influence of organized crime within state institutions. Yordan Mitsikulev, also from "Greatness," reported 1,989 discrepancies between written protocols and machine data, with 3,098 protocols indicating violations, asserting that the Central Election Commission (CEC) allowed multiple votes from individuals and presented video evidence of cash distribution at polling sites.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greatness, votes, parties

Related Articles:

'Greatness' Party Accuses Borissov and Peevski of Electoral Fraud in Bulgaria's Parliamentary Elections

The "Greatness" party has directly accused Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, and Delyan Peevski from DPS-New Beginning of vote manipulation in the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections

Politics | November 1, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Final Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results of the October 27 vote, confirming the composition of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:12

'Greatness' Party Calls for Annulment of Bulgarian Election Over Alleged Vote Tampering

The "Greatness" party is calling for the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections to be annulled

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:53

Coalition Conundrum: Bulgaria's Political Parties Face Difficult Negotiations

The political landscape in Bulgaria is currently marked by uncertainty following the recent elections

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48

Ivelin Mihailov Claims Election Rigging Prevented 'Greatness' from Entering the Bulgarian Parliament

Ivelin Mihailov, the ideologue behind the "Greatness party", described the election outcome in Bulgaria as "rigged," stating he was forewarned that they would not be permitted to enter parliament

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 08:58

Final Election Results in Bulgaria: GERB Leads 8-Party Parliament, 'Greatness' Falls Short

At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs)

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 19:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Caretaker Government Bypasses Constitutional Court Over Alleged Election Irregularities

Bulgaria's caretaker government will not approach the Constitutional Court to annul the October 27 election results, confirmed Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:33

'Greatness' Party Accuses Borissov and Peevski of Electoral Fraud in Bulgaria's Parliamentary Elections

The "Greatness" party has directly accused Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, and Delyan Peevski from DPS-New Beginning of vote manipulation in the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections

Politics | November 1, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Borissov Pledges Commitment to Stable Government in Bulgaria, Denkov Questions His Alliance with Peevski

GERB is committed to forming a stable Bulgarian government with a full mandate

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:19

Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Bulgaria's President Questions Integrity of Election Results Amid Concerns of Vote Manipulation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed that democracy cannot be bought or imposed, warning that accepting such practices would signify a surrender of democratic principles

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Final Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results of the October 27 vote, confirming the composition of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria