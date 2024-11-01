Is a Cold Front Coming? Will November Bring Snow to Bulgaria?
A significant cyclone has brought rain to Spain, highlighting the atmospheric conditions responsible for such precipitation, according to Anastasia Stoycheva, Director of the "Forecasts and IO" Department at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Speaking on BNT, she mentioned that the weather service has issued warnings regarding unpredictable weather patterns, which are typical for this time of year.
Stoycheva noted the disparity in rainfall, stating that while some regions experience heavy rain, others may remain completely dry. She pointed out that October was the driest month recorded this century. Currently, temperatures across Bulgaria are near normal, but a sharp drop is anticipated this Sunday, accompanied by strong winds that will exacerbate the cooling effect. Rainfall is expected in Western and Central Bulgaria.
After this cold air invasion, temperatures will rise again briefly, but another drop is forecast around November 6 and 7, with the potential for negative temperatures by the end of the first ten days of the month. The second half of November may see temperatures plummet to -7 degrees Celsius, although Stoycheva assured that significant winter conditions are not expected until at least mid-November. Any snowfall that occurs will likely be limited to mountainous regions, and she clarified that the anticipated "first snow" will not happen in the near future.
Professor Georgi Rachev highlighted that a cold front is starting to move into Bulgaria. He noted that while Saturday morning will remain sunny and warm, temperatures will drop significantly afterward. There will be no rain in Sofia, but areas like Sandanski and Haskovo may see temperatures above 20 degrees before the cold front pushes them down to around 12 degrees. In Varna, temperatures are expected to decrease from 21 degrees to 13 degrees, with sunny conditions but noticeably cooler temperatures. Central Bulgaria may experience fog and frost.
Meanwhile, Spain is facing severe flooding, marking one of the worst disasters in decades. Climatologist Rachev emphasized the dire situation, predicting that the death toll will rise as the warm Mediterranean Sea combines with moist air to create intense rainfall. The floods have claimed 158 lives, with many more missing, underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing weather crisis.
Bulgaria's Weekend Weather: Sunny Saturday Precedes Cooler, Cloudy Sunday
On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing
Bulgarian National Remains Missing After Deadly Floods in Valencia
Five Bulgarian citizens were initially reported missing following recent floods in Valencia, Spain
Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1
Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1
Sofia Implements Winter Vehicle Ban to Combat Pollution
Beginning December 1 and lasting until February 28, Sofia's city center will prohibit all vehicles classified in the first and second eco groups
National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis
Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods
Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions