Is a Cold Front Coming? Will November Bring Snow to Bulgaria?

A significant cyclone has brought rain to Spain, highlighting the atmospheric conditions responsible for such precipitation, according to Anastasia Stoycheva, Director of the "Forecasts and IO" Department at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Speaking on BNT, she mentioned that the weather service has issued warnings regarding unpredictable weather patterns, which are typical for this time of year.

Stoycheva noted the disparity in rainfall, stating that while some regions experience heavy rain, others may remain completely dry. She pointed out that October was the driest month recorded this century. Currently, temperatures across Bulgaria are near normal, but a sharp drop is anticipated this Sunday, accompanied by strong winds that will exacerbate the cooling effect. Rainfall is expected in Western and Central Bulgaria.

After this cold air invasion, temperatures will rise again briefly, but another drop is forecast around November 6 and 7, with the potential for negative temperatures by the end of the first ten days of the month. The second half of November may see temperatures plummet to -7 degrees Celsius, although Stoycheva assured that significant winter conditions are not expected until at least mid-November. Any snowfall that occurs will likely be limited to mountainous regions, and she clarified that the anticipated "first snow" will not happen in the near future.

Professor Georgi Rachev highlighted that a cold front is starting to move into Bulgaria. He noted that while Saturday morning will remain sunny and warm, temperatures will drop significantly afterward. There will be no rain in Sofia, but areas like Sandanski and Haskovo may see temperatures above 20 degrees before the cold front pushes them down to around 12 degrees. In Varna, temperatures are expected to decrease from 21 degrees to 13 degrees, with sunny conditions but noticeably cooler temperatures. Central Bulgaria may experience fog and frost.

Meanwhile, Spain is facing severe flooding, marking one of the worst disasters in decades. Climatologist Rachev emphasized the dire situation, predicting that the death toll will rise as the warm Mediterranean Sea combines with moist air to create intense rainfall. The floods have claimed 158 lives, with many more missing, underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing weather crisis.