Bulgaria and North Macedonia Agree on Technical Plan for Railway Corridor 8

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reached an agreement on the technical parameters for building the railway section of Corridor 8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

During a working meeting in Sofia, representatives from both countries agreed that the "Deve Bair" cross-border tunnel would be best constructed by a single contractor, streamlining the process for this major infrastructure project.

The decision has received backing from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which have expressed willingness to assist in preparing and carrying out the tender process.

The details on which country will manage the public procurement for a contractor will be settled in upcoming discussions with potential financing partners, the ministry's statement clarified.