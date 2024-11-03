Bulgaria and North Macedonia Agree on Technical Plan for Railway Corridor 8

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 1, 2024, Friday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Agree on Technical Plan for Railway Corridor 8 @Pixabay

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reached an agreement on the technical parameters for building the railway section of Corridor 8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

During a working meeting in Sofia, representatives from both countries agreed that the "Deve Bair" cross-border tunnel would be best constructed by a single contractor, streamlining the process for this major infrastructure project.

The decision has received backing from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which have expressed willingness to assist in preparing and carrying out the tender process.

The details on which country will manage the public procurement for a contractor will be settled in upcoming discussions with potential financing partners, the ministry's statement clarified.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Corridor 8, Bulgaria, macedonia

Related Articles:

Coface Outlook: Steady Economic Expansion for Bulgaria Through 2025

Coface Bulgaria has projected a steady expansion for Bulgaria’s economy, despite ongoing economic challenges in the European Union

Business » Finance | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Challenges Loom for Bulgarian Essential Oil Sector Amid Declining Exports

Globally, the essential oil sector is encountering significant challenges

Business » Industry | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Anticipates Over 2 Million Foreign Tourists This Winter Season

Bulgaria is anticipating over two million foreign visitors for the upcoming winter season

Business » Tourism | November 3, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Deepening Labor Shortages Across Key Sectors

The latest market survey from the Employment Agency indicates a persistent high demand for labor in Bulgaria, both in the short and long term

Society | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

New Trends in Bulgarian Real Estate: Larger Homes in High-Demand Areas

The Bulgarian real estate market has remained stagnant, reflecting last year's levels

Business » Properties | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 09:49

Bulgaria Stays on FATF's Grey List for Money Laundering Oversight

Bulgaria continues to be listed among countries under enhanced scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF

Business » Finance | November 2, 2024, Saturday // 08:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station Injures Over 30, Possible Fatalities Reported (UPDATED)

In Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, at least eight people lost their lives when a canopy collapsed at the railway station

World » Southeast Europe | November 1, 2024, Friday // 16:17

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

North Macedonia's PM Describes New Bulgarian Parliament as 'Interesting Political Mosaic'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski characterized the upcoming Bulgarian parliament as an "interesting political mosaic"

World » Southeast Europe | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:25

Greece Ranks Last in Europe for Wage-to-Rent Affordability

A Eurostat survey reveals that Greeks face significant challenges in affording housing

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 17:14

Explosion Rocks Military Factory in Serbia, Four People Injured

An explosion occurred this morning at a military factory in the Serbian town of Čacak, injuring four individuals

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 13:04

North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria