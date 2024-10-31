Blinken: Thousands of North Korean Troops Deployed in Russia's Kursk Region

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia, with approximately 8,000 positioned in the Kursk region. While these forces have not yet been involved in combat against Ukraine, Blinken expects their deployment to occur within days. Blinken made these remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

"We now assess that some 10,000 North Korean soldiers are in Russia, with as many as 8,000 deployed specifically in Kursk," Blinken noted. He added that while they have not yet engaged Ukrainian forces, recent intelligence indicates Russia has been training these troops in artillery, drone operations, and basic infantry tactics, signaling Moscow’s intent to involve them on the front lines soon. Blinken emphasized that if the troops engage in combat or combat-support roles, they would be considered legitimate military targets.

Criticizing Russia’s decision, Blinken stated that President Vladimir Putin is "throwing Russians into a meat grinder" by intensifying the conflict and is now resorting to North Korean troops, which he described as a "clear sign of weakness." He attributed this move to Russia's desperation, adding that the deployment of foreign troops marks the first time in a century that Russia has allowed such forces within its borders. He noted that Russian forces are suffering approximately 12,000 casualties daily, leading to this unprecedented reliance on North Korean support.

In a related statement on October 28, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, following reports from Ukrainian military intelligence which highlighted their deployment in the Kursk border region, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Blinken also condemned North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, affirming the United States' commitment to regional security in light of North Korea’s provocations. On Thursday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry reported that North Korea launched an ICBM-class missile, which flew eastward from within North Korean territory, eventually landing in waters around 200 kilometers west of Japan’s Okushiri Island, outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to Japan’s Defense Minister Nakatani Gen, the missile was launched at 7:11 am local time and traveled roughly 1,000 kilometers, reaching a peak altitude of 7,000 kilometers before landing at 8:37 am. With a flight time of one hour and 26 minutes, this marks the longest flight duration of any North Korean ballistic missile to date. This is North Korea’s 12th ballistic or suspected ballistic missile test this year, and its first ICBM launch since December 2023.