World | November 1, 2024, Friday // 08:41
Hezbollah Attacks Leave Seven Dead in Israel; IDF Responds

Seven lives were lost in northern Israel after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on the region, targeting areas near Metula and Haifa. According to a report by the Times of Israel, this incident marked one of the deadliest days for Israeli civilians in recent months. The first tragedy struck near Metula, a border town, where a rocket from Lebanon landed in an apple orchard on Thursday morning, killing five people working in the fields. Later in the day, two more lives were lost in an olive grove outside the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, as Hezbollah intensified its attacks, firing dozens of rockets at the area.

All seven of the victims were agricultural workers present in the fields at the time of the strikes. Among them, one was an Israeli citizen, while the remaining victims were foreign nationals. In a statement on social media platform X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the deadly attack, saying, "Hezbollah rockets killed 7 innocent civilians inside Israel today. We will not let Hezbollah's deadly attacks go unanswered."

In response to the escalating threat, Israel launched targeted strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure within Syria. Relying on intelligence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit weapons storage sites and command centers associated with Hezbollah's Radwan Forces and its Munitions Unit in Al-Qusayr, near the Syrian-Lebanese border. According to the IDF, Hezbollah's Munitions Unit has expanded its operations in Al-Qusayr to facilitate weapons transfers from Syria into Lebanon.

The IDF stated that these operations are part of a larger effort aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s logistical framework. Specifically, the strikes targeted the infrastructure of Unit 4400, a Hezbollah unit responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran into Lebanon through Syria. This campaign has included recent strikes on multiple border crossings between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah for these activities.

The IDF emphasized its determination to counter Hezbollah’s escalating attacks, noting that the group’s activities in Syria and Lebanon have increased in scope, posing a significant threat to Israeli security.

