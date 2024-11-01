Over 60 Million Votes Cast Early in US Election as Harris and Trump Battle for Georgia, North Carolina

World | November 1, 2024, Friday // 08:38
Bulgaria: Over 60 Million Votes Cast Early in US Election as Harris and Trump Battle for Georgia, North Carolina

With only days remaining until the United States elections, a significant 61 million Americans have already cast their ballots, CNN reported, marking strong early voter turnout in the November race. These early ballots have been cast through mail and in-person voting, as the nation decides between Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democrats, and former President Donald Trump, representing the Republicans.

The presidential race is especially close in key states like Georgia and North Carolina, with recent CNN polls conducted by SSRS showing a tight competition between the two candidates. In Georgia, likely voters are split with Trump leading Harris by 48 percent to 47 percent, while in North Carolina, Harris edges out slightly at 48 percent to Trump’s 47 percent. These margins fall within the poll’s margin of error, suggesting a highly competitive race in both states.

Georgia and North Carolina hold historical significance in recent election cycles. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992, while North Carolina has leaned Republican since it supported Barack Obama in 2008. However, in that same year, Trump won North Carolina over Biden. The results in both states will be closely watched given the extremely tight polling.

Voter demographics show notable divides, with Harris leading among Black likely voters in both states—84 percent to 13 percent in Georgia, and 78 percent to 19 percent in North Carolina—as well as among voters with college degrees, who back Harris over Trump 55 percent to 39 percent in Georgia and 53 percent to 42 percent in North Carolina. Among white college graduates, the contest is closer, with Harris narrowly leading in North Carolina 50 percent to 47 percent, while Trump holds a slight lead in Georgia, 48 percent to 46 percent. Trump has strong support among White voters without college degrees, leading 81 percent to 15 percent in Georgia and holding a 65 percent to 31 percent lead in North Carolina.

In campaign remarks that have stirred reactions, Trump recently pledged to “protect” women, declaring his commitment to safeguarding women’s interests whether “the women like it or not.” Vice President Harris has strongly criticized these comments, pointing out that Trump’s track record on women’s issues contradicts his statements. Speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Harris argued that Trump does not respect women’s freedom or their capacity to make decisions about their own bodies, underscoring his history of undermining women’s reproductive rights.

Harris pointed to Trump’s role in appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. She noted that under this change, one in three women now live in states with restricted access to abortion, which Harris refers to as the “Trump abortion ban.” She warned of Trump’s potential policies, should he be re-elected, predicting he would pursue a nationwide abortion ban, restrict birth control, threaten IVF treatments, and impose surveillance on pregnancies.

Highlighting Trump’s stance on women’s rights, Harris took to social media to emphasize his statement, saying, “Did you hear what Donald Trump said yesterday? That he will do what he wants, whether the women like it or not.” She underscored her support for women’s autonomy and criticized Trump for a lack of respect for women’s freedom and intelligence, affirming that her administration stands in favor of trusting women to make decisions for themselves.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Harris, US

Related Articles:

US and South Korea Call for North Korean Troop Withdrawal from Russia

US and South Korean defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Kim Yong-hyun have urged North Korea to pull its troops out of Russia, with reports indicating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:19

Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration

Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:24

US Sanctions Three Bulgarian Companies Over Alleged Support for Russian Military

Three Bulgarian companies have been sanctioned by the United States for providing support to Russia’s military industry

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

America’s Role in Bulgaria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Call to Action

With less than two weeks until a pivotal election, the American public is eager for clear policy solutions from both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris aimed at rebuilding the economy and enhancing national security

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Trump Declares EU Must Pay a Price for Lack of American Imports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:20

Biden Faces GOP Outrage Over Comment on Trump Supporters

President Joe Biden recently faced backlash from former President Donald Trump and Republican supporters for reportedly referring to Trump’s backers as “garbage” during a virtual campaign event

World | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Canada Advocates for Ukraine's Use of Long-Range Weapons in Russia

In an interview with Radio Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Ukraine should have the ability to strike military targets far within Russian territory using long-range weapon

World » Ukraine | November 1, 2024, Friday // 18:21

Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station Injures Over 30, Possible Fatalities Reported (UPDATED)

In Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, at least eight people lost their lives when a canopy collapsed at the railway station

World » Southeast Europe | November 1, 2024, Friday // 16:17

Taliban Bans Afghan Women from Hearing Each Other's Voices

The Taliban have introduced a new rule restricting Afghan women from hearing each other's voices, an additional step toward erasing women's presence in public life

World | November 1, 2024, Friday // 16:13

North Korea Declares Unwavering Support for Russia Until Victory in Ukraine

North Korea has declared its unwavering support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, with Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui stating in Moscow that North Korea would remain committed to Russia until it achieves victory

World » Russia | November 1, 2024, Friday // 13:38

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Agree on Technical Plan for Railway Corridor 8

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reached an agreement on the technical parameters for building the railway section of Corridor 8

World » Southeast Europe | November 1, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Blinken: Thousands of North Korean Troops Deployed in Russia's Kursk Region

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia, with approximately 8,000 positioned in the Kursk region

World » Ukraine | November 1, 2024, Friday // 08:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria