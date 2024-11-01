Over 60 Million Votes Cast Early in US Election as Harris and Trump Battle for Georgia, North Carolina

With only days remaining until the United States elections, a significant 61 million Americans have already cast their ballots, CNN reported, marking strong early voter turnout in the November race. These early ballots have been cast through mail and in-person voting, as the nation decides between Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democrats, and former President Donald Trump, representing the Republicans.

The presidential race is especially close in key states like Georgia and North Carolina, with recent CNN polls conducted by SSRS showing a tight competition between the two candidates. In Georgia, likely voters are split with Trump leading Harris by 48 percent to 47 percent, while in North Carolina, Harris edges out slightly at 48 percent to Trump’s 47 percent. These margins fall within the poll’s margin of error, suggesting a highly competitive race in both states.

Georgia and North Carolina hold historical significance in recent election cycles. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992, while North Carolina has leaned Republican since it supported Barack Obama in 2008. However, in that same year, Trump won North Carolina over Biden. The results in both states will be closely watched given the extremely tight polling.

Voter demographics show notable divides, with Harris leading among Black likely voters in both states—84 percent to 13 percent in Georgia, and 78 percent to 19 percent in North Carolina—as well as among voters with college degrees, who back Harris over Trump 55 percent to 39 percent in Georgia and 53 percent to 42 percent in North Carolina. Among white college graduates, the contest is closer, with Harris narrowly leading in North Carolina 50 percent to 47 percent, while Trump holds a slight lead in Georgia, 48 percent to 46 percent. Trump has strong support among White voters without college degrees, leading 81 percent to 15 percent in Georgia and holding a 65 percent to 31 percent lead in North Carolina.

In campaign remarks that have stirred reactions, Trump recently pledged to “protect” women, declaring his commitment to safeguarding women’s interests whether “the women like it or not.” Vice President Harris has strongly criticized these comments, pointing out that Trump’s track record on women’s issues contradicts his statements. Speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Harris argued that Trump does not respect women’s freedom or their capacity to make decisions about their own bodies, underscoring his history of undermining women’s reproductive rights.

Harris pointed to Trump’s role in appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. She noted that under this change, one in three women now live in states with restricted access to abortion, which Harris refers to as the “Trump abortion ban.” She warned of Trump’s potential policies, should he be re-elected, predicting he would pursue a nationwide abortion ban, restrict birth control, threaten IVF treatments, and impose surveillance on pregnancies.

Highlighting Trump’s stance on women’s rights, Harris took to social media to emphasize his statement, saying, “Did you hear what Donald Trump said yesterday? That he will do what he wants, whether the women like it or not.” She underscored her support for women’s autonomy and criticized Trump for a lack of respect for women’s freedom and intelligence, affirming that her administration stands in favor of trusting women to make decisions for themselves.