Bulgaria’s All Saints’ Day: Honoring the Revivalists and Spiritual Heritage

On November 1, Bulgaria commemorates a unique observance of All Saints' Day, known locally as the Day of the People’s Awakeners. This holiday is dedicated not only to Christian saints but also to the great writers, educators, and national heroes who contributed to Bulgaria’s spiritual and cultural revival. It is a day that resonates deeply with Bulgarians as they pay tribute to the figures who preserved and enriched the nation’s identity, values, and freedom. Unlike many other countries where All Saints' Day centers solely on religious saints, Bulgaria’s version honors both spiritual and national icons, blending religious reverence with patriotic pride.

The tradition of honoring the Bulgarian “Awakeners” began in 1909 in Plovdiv, just over three decades after Bulgaria regained its independence and returned to the European map as a sovereign nation. A year before, in 1908, Bulgaria formally declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire, marking a crucial moment in its modern history. The Day of the People’s Awakeners was introduced as a way to celebrate those who contributed to the Bulgarian national consciousness and cultural legacy, which became particularly important as the country reestablished itself among European nations.

The holiday, however, faced a period of suppression during the communist regime, during which its observance was discontinued. It wasn’t until 1992, after the fall of communism, that Bulgaria revived this day, recognizing its enduring importance as a symbol of national pride and remembrance.

November 1 pays homage to an impressive array of Bulgarian cultural and historical figures who helped shape the nation’s identity. This includes revered saints like Saint Cyril and Saint Methodius, who are credited with the development of the Cyrillic alphabet, which remains central to Bulgarian culture, and Paisius of Hilendar author of the influential Slav-Bulgarian History (Istoriya Slavyanobolgarskaya). The day also honors revolutionary heroes such as Vasil Levski and Hristo Botev, writers and poets like Ivan Vazov and Petko Slaveykov, and educators such as Petar Beron, who contributed to the intellectual and spiritual foundations of the Bulgarian people.

These “Awakeners” inspired a national consciousness, fostering Bulgarian language, literature, and education during a time when such expressions were stifled. Their legacy endures in the cultural, educational, and religious institutions of Bulgaria today, and their contributions continue to be celebrated as key elements of Bulgarian heritage.

Today, the Day of the People’s Awakeners is marked with solemn and patriotic ceremonies across the country. The main event takes place in Sofia, where a national flag-raising ceremony is held in front of the presidency building. The head of state, joined by the National Guard unit, officiates the event, accepting the Guard’s formation and delivering a speech in the Coat of Arms Hall at “Dondukov” 2 street in honor of the Awakeners.

Representatives from cultural and scientific institutions, universities, schools, and creative unions participate in the ceremony, reinforcing the importance of this day for Bulgaria’s academic and cultural sectors. Schools and educational institutions also hold activities to educate young Bulgarians about the contributions of the Awakeners, fostering an appreciation for the values these figures defended and preserved.

The Day of the People’s Awakeners is not only about remembering historical figures but also serves as a reminder of Bulgaria’s enduring commitment to education, culture, and national identity. Bulgarians see this day as a bridge between the past and present, a time to reflect on the resilience and achievements of those who shaped Bulgaria’s spirit. The observance of November 1 reminds each new generation of the importance of safeguarding national values and continuing the legacy of the remarkable figures who contributed to Bulgaria’s cultural and spiritual revival.