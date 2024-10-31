Alarming: North Korean Soldiers Spotted in Eastern Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform, North Korean soldiers have reportedly arrived in Donetsk, although this claim has not yet been confirmed by other sources. Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated in a television interview that the North Korean military personnel are stationed in Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk region. These troops, primarily from the engineering units, have not yet engaged in direct combat. Kovalenko noted that they are dressed in Russian uniforms and carry Russian documentation, blending in with local forces such as Kalmyks and Buryats. The Ukrainian government anticipates that about 10,000 North Korean troops may assist Moscow in repositioning its forces toward Kharkiv, raising concerns about the potential impact of their involvement.

The Ukrainian government has identified three North Korean generals allegedly accompanying the soldiers sent to support Russia. Although Russia has not denied the presence of North Korean troops in the conflict, the situation has led to heightened discussions about military aid. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, emphasized the urgency for more support during a phone call with US General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's commander in Europe. Syrskyi indicated that fierce fighting is currently ongoing along the entire front line and called for a decisive international response to the involvement of North Korean forces.

In response to the situation, both the US and South Korea have urged North Korea to withdraw its troops from Russia and Ukraine. Robert Wood, the US envoy to the UN, warned that any North Korean soldiers entering Ukraine in support of Russia would face dire consequences. According to South Korean and allied sources, North Korea is believed to have dispatched at least 11,000 soldiers to Russia, with over 3,000 already positioned near the frontlines in Ukraine. The Pentagon has indicated that some of these soldiers are currently in Kursk, a region where Russian forces have been contending with a Ukrainian incursion since August.

In anticipation of an extended conflict and challenging winter conditions, Ukraine is preparing to draft an additional 160,000 personnel to bolster its military efforts. The three North Korean generals identified by Ukraine include Colonel General Kim Yong Bok, who commands special forces and has been linked to the deployment to Russia. Michael Madden, a North Korea expert, noted that Kim's responsibilities likely involve administrative and liaison tasks, acting on behalf of Kim Jong Un until full military operations are established.

The other generals named include Colonel General Ri Chang Ho, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff and head of North Korea's main intelligence agency, and Major General Sin Kum Cheol, who is expected to assume command of North Korean troops in Russia. Ri, who has faced sanctions from South Korea due to his involvement in cyber operations, has accompanied Kim Jong Un to several significant events this year. The role of these high-ranking officers signals North Korea's serious commitment to supporting Russia in its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.