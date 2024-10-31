Borissov Pledges Commitment to Stable Government in Bulgaria, Denkov Questions His Alliance with Peevski

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Borissov Pledges Commitment to Stable Government in Bulgaria, Denkov Questions His Alliance with Peevski Borissov (left) and Denkov (right)

GERB is committed to forming a stable Bulgarian government with a full mandate, according to party leader Boyko Borissov. He shared this information on Facebook following a meeting with EU ambassadors in Bulgaria. During this discussion, Borissov expressed gratitude to the Hungarian ambassador, Miklós Boros, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency. He conveyed GERB's interpretation of the recent parliamentary election results and highlighted the importance of stabilizing Bulgaria amid ongoing challenges for both the nation and Europe.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, a member of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, asserted that Borissov must clarify his stance regarding Delyan Peevski. Denkov questioned whether Borissov intends to distance himself from Peevski and pursue a European path or continue aligning with him, which Denkov associates with a move toward dictatorship. He emphasized that these two options are mutually exclusive and that Borissov must not use WCC-DB as a facade for his collaboration with Peevski.

Denkov pointed out that this election cycle saw unprecedented manipulation of results, suggesting that the New Beginning party is the primary beneficiary. He issued an ultimatum to other parties, urging them to isolate Peevski if they wish to collaborate on important parliamentary issues. According to Denkov, GERB bears responsibility for electing the Speaker of Parliament and should facilitate the functioning of the 51st National Assembly, particularly regarding the 2025 Budget and the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

He also reiterated WCC-DB's refusal to support a government led by Borissov, citing a lack of trust. Denkov called for a prime minister who embodies trustworthiness and is distanced from all parties, ensuring political accountability. He confirmed that discussions have occurred with three individuals willing to consider this equidistant role, and he welcomed proposals from GERB or other parties to achieve broader support.

Moreover, Denkov dismissed any possibility of cooperation with the "Revival" party, citing conflicting priorities. He characterized WCC-DB as advocating for Bulgaria's European development and institutional integrity, while accusing "Revival" of seeking a form of dictatorship.

Denkov asserted that the WCC-DB coalition remains stable due to its clear common goals, which include democratic principles, justice, education, and fair income. While acknowledging that differences may arise in strategies to achieve these goals, he expressed confidence in the coalition's shared vision for Bulgaria's future.

