Safe Betting Sites for Bulgarians in 2024 as the NRA continues Blacklisting operators

As Bulgaria continues to add rogue operators to its blacklist, players in the country are regularly seeking safe betting sites to place their wagers. The Director General of the National Revenue Agency recently expanded Bulgaria’s online betting blacklist with 52 more gambling operators registered in various jurisdictions. The move came after the country’s national gambling regulator conducted an exhaustive and concluded that the sites in question are targeting Bulgarian players without an active license under their gambling regulations.

While this blacklisting might have been devastating for Bulgarian players, there are still a good number of trustworthy betting sites that you can use. Here are three trustworthy betting sites for Bulgarian players, as the NRA continues blacklisting rogue operators without a license.

Stake

Stake is a popular online gambling site that allows Bulgarian players to fund their accounts using cryptocurrency. Players can deposit their funds using digital assets like Tron, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The site also allows you to deposit or withdraw your funds using Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay.

After registering a new account on Stake, players can claim an impressive welcome bonus to increase their bankroll. This betting site comes with an impressive design that makes navigation a breeze whether you betting on the Bundesliga, the premier league or Serie A.

Mostbet

Mostbet is another trustworthy online betting platform that provides a broad list of gambling options to Bulgarian players. The operator has been in business since 2009 and provides an extensive array of games to players across over 90 countries in the world. The signup process is straightforward and the welcome bonus is generous.

Bet365

While Bet365 is a UK betting site, the operator features an extensive collection of games and players can easily sign up through Sportytrader to enjoy a welcome bonus. This site operates under a UKGC license and it features a secure security encryption protocol to protect your information and funds.

Players can open an account at Bet365 within minutes and deposit their funds using Paypal, prepaid cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. The deposits are instant for these payment methods and most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. Additionally, the operator offers solid odds on over 30 sports and esports with the option to choose decimal, fraction, or American display.

Melbet

Melbet is one of the best betting operators in the world because of its solid odds and lucrative welcome packages. The bookmaker has operating license in most countries where they operate and their terms and conditions are relatively easy to follow. For starters, you must wager their lucrative welcome bonus five times before you can withdraw your winnings.

When funding your account, MelBet allows you to use different payment methods, including Litecoin, Ethereum, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Dash, Dogecoin, and Monero. Players can place bets on dozens of pre-match sports betting markets or place wagers on live betting markets. Additionally, the operator has great customer service and you can use the auto cashout to get a percentage of your accumulator bet early.