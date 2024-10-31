Bulgarian Authorities Remove Almost 28,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil

Almost 28,000 bottles of counterfeit olive oil labeled misleadingly have been removed from the Bulgarian market. The product in question is "Mediterranean Blend of Italian Sunflower Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil (20%)," which comes in 1-liter containers.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) acted upon a report from the Bulgarian National Association "Active Consumers." Three joint inspections were conducted at various stores of a food chain to verify the authenticity of the labeling.

Initially, the CPC and BFSA found no evidence of supply or storage for the bottles marketed as olive oil. They requested tracking documents and conducted an investigation at the importer. During this process, discrepancies in labeling were discovered, violating Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/2104. According to the CFP, this finding means that the product cannot be sold within the EU.

A total of 27,631 bottles of the fraudulent "olive oil" were halted from sale. Bulgarian authorities have prepared a notification to the relevant Italian authority. The Bulgarian operator, who had the bottles, informed the BFSA that the Italian manufacturer, "BASSO FEDELE E FIGLI SRL," will initiate a recall of the product in Italy. The nearly 28,000 bottles are being sent back to their country of origin.