Bulgaria's Top Destinations for Foreign Travelers: Mountain, Beach, and Spa Escapes

Bulgarian Resort Bansko Named One of the Top Destinations to Visit in 2025
Bansko, Bulgaria, has been recognized as one of the top travel destinations for 2025, ranking third in Lonely Planet's list of best travel spots.
Bulgaria has become a preferred tourist destination for many international visitors, known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and range of vacation options. The country offers everything from scenic Black Sea beaches to mountain retreats, attracting those in search of unique, memorable experiences.
An increasing number of tourists now choose Bulgaria’s mountains, drawn by the clean air, serene environment, and abundant nature activities. Ski resorts, in particular, see a surge in winter tourism with excellent facilities for sports like skiing and snowboarding, further contributing to Bulgaria’s appeal.
Bansko ranks high among popular destinations, especially with foreign tourists. Nestled at the base of the Pirin mountains, it combines modern amenities with the historic charm of its old town, creating a balanced experience for active holidays and cultural exploration. In the winter, Bansko provides well-maintained slopes for skiers of all levels, while summer months draw visitors for hiking, cycling, and breathtaking nature trails. Notable accommodations include the Lucky Bansko complex, known for its luxurious services, friendly staff, and extensive spa facilities, making it an ideal choice for a premium stay.
Sunny Beach, Bulgaria’s largest seaside resort, draws in a lively summer crowd from abroad. Located along the southern Black Sea, it boasts vast sandy beaches, clear waters, and endless entertainment options. Known for its bustling nightlife, Sunny Beach appeals to both families and adventure seekers alike. Over the years, it has earned a top spot among foreign vacationers for its mix of beach relaxation, nightlife, and varied recreational activities.
Velingrad is Bulgaria’s leading spa and wellness resort, renowned for its mineral springs and therapeutic offerings. Situated in the scenic Rila Mountains, Velingrad attracts those seeking relaxation and health benefits in nature-rich surroundings. Known for its mineral water therapies, Velingrad’s spa hotels provide a wide array of treatments including massages, saunas, and mud therapy. For nature lovers, Velingrad’s eco-trails, walking paths, and biking routes lead to stunning landscapes and natural attractions, making it a prime location for both relaxation and active pursuits.
