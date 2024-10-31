Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 17:57
Bulgaria: Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1 @Pixabay

Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1, with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 17°C.

On the coast, conditions will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 19°C. Seawater will be between 17°C and 18°C.

In the mountains, clear skies and sunshine will dominate. Winds will be light from the west-northwest, with temperatures reaching 16°C at 1,200 meters and around 11°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tax-to-GDP Ratio Declines, Among Lowest in the EU

According to Eurostat data, Bulgaria's tax-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest in the European Union

Business » Finance | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Banknotes and Coins in Bulgaria Reach Record Value of Over 30 Billion Leva

For the first time, the money circulation in Bulgaria has surpassed 30 billion leva

Business » Finance | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 14:30

ABLE Activator Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Young Bulgarians in 2025

The ABLE Activator Entrepreneurship Program is set to recruit 30 dynamic young individuals for its 2025 edition, aiming to enhance their entrepreneurial and leadership skills

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 13:23

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Implements Winter Vehicle Ban to Combat Pollution

Beginning December 1 and lasting until February 28, Sofia's city center will prohibit all vehicles classified in the first and second eco groups

Society » Environment | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis

Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods

Society » Environment | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:45

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Red Alert Issued in Valencia as Deadly Flooding Strikes Spain

Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on October 30

Cloudy conditions are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, with light showers likely in various areas of Central and Southern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Sunny Weather Predicted Across Bulgaria on October 29

The weather in Bulgaria on October 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with cloudy conditions developing in the northwest during the afternoon

Society » Environment | October 28, 2024, Monday // 16:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria