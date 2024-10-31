Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1

Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1, with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 17°C.

On the coast, conditions will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 19°C. Seawater will be between 17°C and 18°C.

In the mountains, clear skies and sunshine will dominate. Winds will be light from the west-northwest, with temperatures reaching 16°C at 1,200 meters and around 11°C at 2,000 meters.