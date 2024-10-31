Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation, particularly in the IT and services sectors. The two officials underscored the importance of these areas, noting that the top five Indian IT companies now have offices in Bulgaria, where they employ Bulgarian specialists and engineers.

Highlighting Bulgaria and India’s longstanding positive bilateral relationship, Minister Nikolov expressed Bulgaria’s commitment to strengthening economic ties. Both parties acknowledged the growing interest among Indian firms to invest in Bulgaria across a range of sectors, including agriculture, defense, pharmaceuticals, engineering, clinical research, tourism, and hospitality.

Dr. Nikolov and Ambassador Rana emphasized the importance of fully leveraging the trade potential between the two nations. To this end, they discussed the upcoming Bulgarian-Indian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, planned for early next year, as a key event to further bilateral partnerships. In conjunction with this meeting, plans are underway to organize a business forum aimed at fostering new partnerships between Bulgarian and Indian companies.

The meeting coincided with a conference marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and India. During the event, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Nikolay Pavlov emphasized the strategic importance of this enduring partnership to both economies.