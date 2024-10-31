Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Launches to Strengthen Business Ties

In a significant move to boost business relations, ten business leaders in Bulgaria established the first Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce at a recent event held at the Czech Embassy in Sofia. The gathering was attended by Czech Republic Minister of European Affairs Martin Dvořák and Czech Ambassador to Bulgaria, Miroslav Toman.

The prominent Bulgarian PR specialist Maxim Behar was appointed chairman of the chamber, with Georgi Petkov, head of the Board of Directors of Czech-rooted BTL Industries, serving as deputy chairman.

The chamber's founding members include companies such as "Ata-Tandem" Ltd., "Biofrog CZ" Ltd., "Ekospot Consulting" Ltd., "Euratek Ltd.", M3 Communications Group, Inc., the law firm "Peterka and Partners," "Renomia" Ltd., "Sofia Bull" Ltd., and "Tierra Verde Bulgaria" Ltd., as well as Petkov, who joins in a personal capacity.

Maxim Behar expressed optimism, stating, “The Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce is set to be a crucial player in fostering strong business relations between our countries. We’ll focus on enhancing economic ties and creating a positive environment for investment. Together, we can unlock new business opportunities between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.”

Ambassador Toman also remarked on the significance of the event, emphasizing that it would strengthen Bulgarian-Czech cooperation. He expressed gratitude to those involved, particularly Behar, the key initiator, and pledged the embassy's full support for the chamber’s goals.

The chamber’s mission is to unify Bulgarian and Czech businesses with interests in both countries. Key aims include promoting bilateral business relations, supporting Czech companies looking to invest in Bulgaria, and assisting Bulgarian businesses interested in the Czech market. The organization intends to facilitate collaboration between the business sectors and governments of both nations, aiming to create an environment conducive to business growth and partnership.

Some primary activities of the chamber include offering consulting services for companies, conducting market analyses for Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, organizing business events to foster networking, and supporting cultural initiatives that highlight educational and vocational opportunities in the Czech Republic.

More details, as well as membership inquiries, are available on the chamber’s website: www.bulgariaczech.com.

About the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce
The Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce is a platform for cooperation between Bulgarian and Czech companies. It unites Bulgarian, Czech or other companies that have or are interested in carrying out business activities related to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Through its initiatives, the Chamber aims to provide support and consulting services for Czech companies that want to do business in Bulgaria or Czech companies that already operate in Bulgaria, as well as to cooperate with Bulgarian companies that have plans to enter the market in Czech Republic. The main mission of the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, as well as to promote Czech culture in Bulgaria in close cooperation with the Czech Cultural Center and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Sofia.

