Two Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Panagyurishte

Two people lost their lives, and another was injured in a traffic accident near Panagyurishte on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on the road leading to the Panagyurishte colonies.

According to the Pazardzhik police, a 68-year-old man from Pazardzhik lost control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with another car driven by a 58-year-old resident of the village of Banya. The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 63-year-old wife succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Panagyurishte. A blood sample has been collected from him for testing for alcohol and drug use.

The district attorney's office is conducting an investigation into the incident.