Sofia Implements Winter Vehicle Ban to Combat Pollution
Beginning December 1 and lasting until February 28, Sofia's city center will prohibit all vehicles classified in the first and second eco groups. This ban applies to the area known as the "small ring," which is bordered by "Vasil Levski," "Patriarch Evtimii," "Skobelev," "Oplchenska," and "Slivnitsa," as announced by the Sofia Municipality.
This year marks an expansion of the restrictions, as last year's ban was limited only to vehicles in the first eco group. Approximately 140,000 of the most polluting vehicles are expected to be affected by this new traffic regulation.
Additionally, from January 1, residents in several metropolitan neighborhoods, including "Sredets," "Triaditsa," "Lozenets," "Krasno selo," "Izgrev," "Ilinden," "Studentski," "Oborishte," and "Vazrazhdane," will be prohibited from using fireplaces. This ban on heating with coal or wood is anticipated to impact around 1,700 households. Violators who use their chimneys in these areas may incur fines ranging from 50 to 200 leva.
The first eco group includes vehicles with two-stroke engines not subject to emissions testing. This category covers cars up to eight seats and weighing up to 3.5 tons, including light trucks and vans. It comprises gasoline-powered vehicles without an environmental category manufactured before July 1, 1992, emitting up to 4.5% carbon monoxide while idling. Additionally, it includes Euro 1 and Euro 2 vehicles produced before January 1, 1996, emitting up to 3.5% carbon monoxide when idling, as well as diesel vehicles from Euro 1 to Euro 4 manufactured before January 1, 2002, with specific smoke emission levels.
The restricted access applies specifically to the "Small Ring" area. Starting December 1, 2024, similar restrictions will extend to vehicles classified in the second eco group. This category includes gasoline-powered cars and vans from Euro 1 to Euro 3, produced before January 1, 1998, and diesel vehicles from Euro 2 to Euro 5 manufactured before January 1, 2007, with regulated smoke levels.
Residents with a permanent address within low-emission zones who possess a paid parking sticker from the Center for Urban Mobility will be exempt from the ban.
Foggy Morning and Sunny Afternoon Expected Across Bulgaria on November 1
Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1
National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis
Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods
Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions
Red Alert Issued in Valencia as Deadly Flooding Strikes Spain
Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters
Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on October 30
Cloudy conditions are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, with light showers likely in various areas of Central and Southern Bulgaria
Sunny Weather Predicted Across Bulgaria on October 29
The weather in Bulgaria on October 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with cloudy conditions developing in the northwest during the afternoon