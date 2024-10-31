Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration
Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election
US and South Korean defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Kim Yong-hyun have urged North Korea to pull its troops out of Russia, with reports indicating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are stationed there for potential engagement against Ukrainian forces, according to AFP.
The deepening political and military ties between Russia and North Korea amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine raise significant international concerns, particularly regarding the potential deployment of North Korean troops in combat against Ukraine. Such a move would represent a major escalation in the conflict.
Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsya, has warned that these North Korean soldiers, disguised in Russian uniforms and embedded within ethnic minority units, are anticipated to be involved in fighting against Ukrainian troops as early as November.
However, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed claims of North Korean soldiers in Russia, accusing Washington and London of spreading "disinformation." He argued that Moscow's dealings with North Korea are consistent with international law.
Nebenzya characterized the allegations as unfounded, stating that they lack credible evidence and serve only to divert attention from real issues threatening international peace and security.
Annual inflation in the Eurozone has risen to 2 percent in October 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, marking an increase from 1.7 percent in September
According to the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform, North Korean soldiers have reportedly arrived in Donetsk
A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign
A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12
The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023