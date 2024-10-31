US and South Korea Call for North Korean Troop Withdrawal from Russia

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:19
Bulgaria: US and South Korea Call for North Korean Troop Withdrawal from Russia

US and South Korean defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Kim Yong-hyun have urged North Korea to pull its troops out of Russia, with reports indicating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are stationed there for potential engagement against Ukrainian forces, according to AFP.

The deepening political and military ties between Russia and North Korea amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine raise significant international concerns, particularly regarding the potential deployment of North Korean troops in combat against Ukraine. Such a move would represent a major escalation in the conflict.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsya, has warned that these North Korean soldiers, disguised in Russian uniforms and embedded within ethnic minority units, are anticipated to be involved in fighting against Ukrainian troops as early as November.

However, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed claims of North Korean soldiers in Russia, accusing Washington and London of spreading "disinformation." He argued that Moscow's dealings with North Korea are consistent with international law.

Nebenzya characterized the allegations as unfounded, stating that they lack credible evidence and serve only to divert attention from real issues threatening international peace and security.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Korea, Russia

Related Articles:

Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration

Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:24

US Sanctions Three Bulgarian Companies Over Alleged Support for Russian Military

Three Bulgarian companies have been sanctioned by the United States for providing support to Russia’s military industry

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

America’s Role in Bulgaria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Call to Action

With less than two weeks until a pivotal election, the American public is eager for clear policy solutions from both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris aimed at rebuilding the economy and enhancing national security

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Biden Faces GOP Outrage Over Comment on Trump Supporters

President Joe Biden recently faced backlash from former President Donald Trump and Republican supporters for reportedly referring to Trump’s backers as “garbage” during a virtual campaign event

World | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Bulgarian Support for Trump: Eastern Europe Backs the Republican While Harris Leads in the West

A recent study by the sociological institute "Gallup" has revealed varying global attitudes toward the upcoming US presidential elections

World | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 10:56

US Federal Authorities Investigate Fires at Ballot Drop Boxes in Oregon and Washington

US Federal authorities are investigating incidents of fires at two ballot drop boxes in the Portland area of Oregon, as well as a separate fire in the nearby Vancouver area of Washington

World | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Annual Inflation in Eurozone Accelerates, Prompting Caution from the ECB

Annual inflation in the Eurozone has risen to 2 percent in October 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, marking an increase from 1.7 percent in September

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 16:12

Alarming: North Korean Soldiers Spotted in Eastern Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform, North Korean soldiers have reportedly arrived in Donetsk

World » Ukraine | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:27

Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration

Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:24

European Prosecutor's Office Probes Manfred Weber and EPP for Fraud and Corruption

A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign

World » EU | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12

World » Ukraine | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria