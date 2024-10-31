European Prosecutor's Office Probes Manfred Weber and EPP for Fraud and Corruption

A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign, including the potential misuse of EU funds, as reported by Politico. Weber, a significant figure in Brussels politics and the leader of the European People's Party (EPP), is not currently named as a suspect in the inquiry.

The press office of Laura Kovesi confirmed the investigation's focus on possible misuse of EU funds in Belgium by members of a European Parliament political group. At this stage, no suspects have been identified. "Whenever we can say anything about any of our investigations, we will do it," stated the office.

According to Belgian police sources, three individuals are under investigation, including two senior figures associated with Weber's campaign. Investigators are examining whether these individuals received unlawful payments from both the EPP and the EPP Group, which represents the party in the European Parliament. The funding allocated for parliamentary groups, sourced from taxpayers, is not intended for political campaign expenditures.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is collaborating with Belgian law enforcement in this investigation. A police document indicates that witnesses have been interviewed regarding suspected offenses such as forgery, falsification of public documents by officials, breach of trust, and corruption.

The EPP group has stated they were unaware of the investigation, claiming, "We have not been approached by the EPP, the Belgian authorities, or any law enforcement agency for possible investigation of any kind." They emphasized their commitment to strict budgeting standards and cooperation with audits.

In recent weeks, witnesses involved in Weber's 2019 campaign have been questioned by officers from Belgium's anti-corruption unit. Investigators inquired about three individuals who "may have received remuneration from the EPP group while potentially providing services to the EPP in connection with the 2019 campaign."

Official records indicate that the two senior aides mentioned in the investigation left their parliamentary jobs in early 2019 to work for the party. The third individual was exclusively employed by the party both before and after the campaign. Notably, Weber is not listed among the three individuals mentioned in the documents reviewed.

A representative for the named individuals stated that they were "not aware of any investigation" and denied receiving compensation from the EPP during the campaign. They reiterated that the senior aides had officially transitioned from their parliamentary positions during the campaign, presenting documentation to support their claims.

Weber has publicly acknowledged being compensated for his dual roles, which has sparked internal controversy. He receives approximately 8,000 euros net per month as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and an additional 14,120 euros as the EPP chairman, not including various allowances.

Despite the EPP's strong performance in the May 2019 elections, which initially positioned Weber as a contender for the presidency of the European Commission under the spitzenkandidat process, Ursula von der Leyen ultimately secured the role. Weber, who has been the EPP's parliamentary faction chairman since 2014, took over leadership of the campaign-focused party in 2022.

Last year, Belgian and German police conducted raids at the EPP headquarters in Brussels related to a separate investigation into alleged bribery during the 2019 elections. This inquiry, led by Germany's anti-corruption authority, was later deemed "unfounded" by the EPP, although it remains unclear whether it is connected to the current investigation.

This latest inquiry comes at a challenging time for Weber as he confronts internal political pressures regarding party governance and prepares to implement reforms. He is also reorganizing the parliamentary group by appointing a new general secretary.