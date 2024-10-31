ABLE Activator Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Young Bulgarians in 2025

October 31, 2024
Bulgaria: ABLE Activator Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Young Bulgarians in 2025

The ABLE Activator Entrepreneurship Program is set to recruit 30 dynamic young individuals for its 2025 edition, aiming to enhance their entrepreneurial and leadership skills. The program targets students and professionals up to 35 years old, offering practical knowledge on launching their own businesses and direct access to resources within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Spanning six weekends, the intensive ABLE Activator course provides participants the opportunity to connect with and learn from leading figures in the country’s startup ecosystem, as well as leaders from innovative corporations and globally recognized organizations. In addition to classroom instruction, special events will allow participants to hear from successful Bulgarian entrepreneurs and visit innovative startups. The program is designed to blend practical skill acquisition for launching a business with the expansion of participants' professional networks.

Organized by the Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLE), the initiative is supported by the America for Bulgaria Foundation. The program's curriculum is focused on experiential learning, featuring practical tasks and simulations across six weekends, each covering various essential modules.

Participants will delve into topics such as the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and individual leadership styles, team building and idea generation, creating value and testing ideas, business modeling and market entry, marketing strategies, and an introduction to the ABLE community. The program culminates in a Demo Day, where teams present their developed ideas—whether business or social projects. Successful participants will also have the opportunity to join the Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs, receiving certificates during an official ceremony.

Upon completion of the program, participants will gain practical knowledge to help them realize their ideas from inception to market presentation. They will benefit from the experiences of startup founders, leaders in various business sectors, international guests, and renowned speakers. The course also emphasizes a supportive environment for creativity and critical thinking, enhancing communication, presentation skills, and teamwork while providing constructive feedback to improve performance.

Participants who have completed the program speak highly of their experiences. Victoria Nosikova remarked, “In ABLE Activator, anyone looking to implement a business idea will find answers and motivation.” Jane Dimitrova shared her gratitude, stating, “I’m glad I participated in the program because it connected me with the right people at the right time. I received valuable feedback from mentors that helped me transform FoodoBox from an idea to a functioning business.”

The Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs is a non-governmental organization comprising over 450 members, many of whom have participated in various programs, including the “Bulgarian Young Leaders Program” of the America for Bulgaria Foundation and the LEAP program. The organization's mission is to foster an active civil society, inspire leadership, and promote entrepreneurship throughout Bulgaria.

