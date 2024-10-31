Bulgarian Startup Makes History as Top 20 Finalist at TechCrunch Disrupt

DGLegacy®, a startup founded by Bulgarians, has made history by becoming the first such company to be nominated among the TOP 20 in the esteemed TechCrunch Disrupt competition held in San Francisco. Selected from a pool of 22,000 participants, DGLegacy® stands out for its innovative approach to the digital management of legacy assets.

TechCrunch Disrupt is recognized as one of the premier technology conferences globally, serving as a launching pad for startups and technological advancements. The event is taking place from October 28 to 30, 2024, in Silicon Valley, USA. As part of the competition, the top 20 startups are given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to a panel of esteemed experts and a broad audience on the conference's main stage.

Following its selection as a finalist, DGLegacy® presented its application in front of influential figures in the fields of technology, innovation, and investment, including Christine Esserman from Accel and Vinod Khosla, founder of Sun Microsystems. This presentation allowed the startup to highlight its mission of ensuring that legacy assets are passed on to rightful heirs, thereby mitigating potential financial losses.

The DGLegacy® platform is designed to help users organize and securely store critical information about their bank accounts, investments, cryptocurrencies, and insurance policies. This information often remains unknown to loved ones, especially in unexpected situations, particularly when assets are stored digitally.

DGLegacy® employs advanced techniques to ensure that beneficiaries—typically close family members—are promptly informed of their inheritance upon the asset owner's passing. This service aims to provide peace of mind during stressful times, allowing families to manage their affairs more effectively.

Ana Mineva, the co-founder and manager of DGLegacy®, expressed pride in the company’s recognition, stating that it signifies a meaningful achievement not only for them but also for the Bulgarian startup ecosystem. She emphasized that the nomination demonstrates their innovative approach's viability on the global stage.

The team behind DGLegacy® boasts extensive expertise in technology and entrepreneurship. Ana Mineva brings 20 years of experience in developing and scaling digital enterprises, while Petar Minev, a global technology expert, has a successful track record in building technology organizations and products.

DGLegacy® offers numerous benefits, including asset digitization, simplified asset sharing, and family account management, with a strong focus on data security and encryption. This innovative solution streamlines succession planning, ensuring users can preserve and protect their assets while providing reliable support to their families when needed.