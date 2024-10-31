Final Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly

'Greatness' Party Calls for Annulment of Bulgarian Election Over Alleged Vote Tampering
The "Greatness" party is calling for the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections to be annulled
Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results of the October 27 vote, confirming the composition of the 51st National Assembly. Eight political groups will be represented, while “Greatness” (Velichie) narrowly missed the cutoff for parliamentary entry.
The GERB party secured victory with 642,973 votes, equaling 26.39% of the total, and will hold 69 seats in the National Assembly. In second place, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) gathered 346,063 votes (14.204%), earning 37 deputies.
“Revival” (Vazrazhdane) ranked third, receiving 325,466 votes or 13.358% of the total, translating to 35 seats. Next, “DPS New Beginning,” led by Delyan Peevski, achieved 281,356 votes (11.548%) and will have 30 representatives.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left) placed fifth, gaining the support of 184,403 voters, equaling 7.568%, and will occupy 20 seats. “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms,” associated with Ahmed Dogan, received 182,253 votes (7.48%) and is assigned 19 parliamentary seats.
“There Is Such a People” (TISP) earned 165,160 votes, or 6.779% support, securing 18 MPs. The new party in parliament, Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH), attracted 111,965 votes, representing 4.595% of the total, and will have 12 deputies.
“Greatness” (Velichie) came close to the parliamentary threshold, falling just 20 votes short. The party garnered 97,438 votes, ending with 3.999% and remaining outside the National Assembly.
