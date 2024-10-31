Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

World » UKRAINE | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12, as reported by UNIAN. The explosion, which occurred on the fourth floor, caused significant damage to the structure, sparking a fire and collapsing much of one of the building's entrances. Authorities reported that a 15-year-old remains trapped under the rubble, and search efforts are ongoing, though the building's structural instability has complicated rescue operations.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Russian forces targeted the Saltivskyi District, hitting the third floor of a nine-story apartment block. Preliminary reports confirmed casualties, and Syniehubov noted that seven people were initially reported injured. As the situation evolved, the number rose, with at least 34 injured by early morning, including two in serious condition – an 11-year-old and a 22-year-old man. Syniehubov later indicated that floors from the fifth down to the ground had sustained severe damage, with individuals still trapped on the upper floors.

Kharkiv's Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both commented on the incident via social media, highlighting the extent of the destruction. Zelensky posted video footage from the scene and expressed frustration over the impact of delayed international decisions, urging global partners to act more swiftly to help prevent further strikes. He underscored that civilian casualties, including children, continue to mount as Russian airstrikes persist.

Emergency services have been at the scene through the night, working to rescue those trapped and assess damage. Syniehubov reported that one of the fatalities was a child with critical injuries, found beneath the rubble by emergency workers. The boy, estimated to be 14-15 years old, suffered severe head injuries and fractures; despite resuscitation attempts lasting 40 minutes, he could not be saved. The local prosecutor’s office later confirmed the child was pulled from the debris around 23:50.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Ukraine, targeting a bridge over the Dniester estuary in Zatoka, Odesa Oblast, with two ballistic and eight air-to-surface missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 17 drones and two guided missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian defenses in several regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. Russian forces also fired two Iskander missiles from Rostov-on-Don toward Kramatorsk, continuing the escalated pattern of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed five civilians and injured three others on the same day. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that casualties were recorded in Zarichne, Druzhkivka, Berestky, and Uspenivka, with the overall toll of civilian casualties continuing to rise.

