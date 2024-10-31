US Sanctions Three Bulgarian Companies Over Alleged Support for Russian Military

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:52
Bulgaria: US Sanctions Three Bulgarian Companies Over Alleged Support for Russian Military

Three Bulgarian companies have been sanctioned by the United States for providing support to Russia’s military industry. According to lists released by the US Department of State and Treasury, the companies supplied aviation components and other goods used in Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, as reported by BNR.

The State Department and the Treasury included around 400 entities and individuals on the sanctions list, with most based in China, Hong Kong, and India. Among the Bulgarian companies listed is AIR LEO M AND E OOD, located in Varna, which allegedly sold microelectronics and aviation parts to Russian firms in November 2023. The company’s owner, Vesselin Isakov, stated that he first learned of the sanctions through media reports.

Isakov also operates a similarly named company, Air Leo, in the United Arab Emirates, which is also on the US sanctions list. This UAE-based company reportedly supplied Russian entities with aviation components valued at 190,000 dollars between March 2023 and March 2024, according to the US Department of State.

Two other Bulgarian companies, Mirex BG Ltd. and GNO Investment Ltd., both owned by a Turkish businessman, were also named in the US Treasury sanctions. US authorities claim that the businessman, through contracts with Russian government-linked entities, facilitated demonstrations of electronic warfare systems in Russia and supported the production of equipment for Russian defense companies on Turkish soil.

The sanctions against these individuals and companies, including Isakov’s operations, fall under a 2021 White House executive order aimed at countering harmful actions by Russia beyond its borders.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, companies, US, sanctions

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Authorities Remove Almost 28,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil

Almost 28,000 bottles of counterfeit olive oil labeled misleadingly have been removed from the Bulgarian market

Society | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Launches to Strengthen Business Ties

In a significant move to boost business relations, ten business leaders in Bulgaria established the first Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce at a recent event held at the Czech Embassy in Sofia

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 13:56

US and South Korea Call for North Korean Troop Withdrawal from Russia

US and South Korean defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Kim Yong-hyun have urged North Korea to pull its troops out of Russia, with reports indicating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:19

Bulgaria's President Questions Integrity of Election Results Amid Concerns of Vote Manipulation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed that democracy cannot be bought or imposed, warning that accepting such practices would signify a surrender of democratic principles

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration

Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election

World | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 11:24

Bulgarian Startup Makes History as Top 20 Finalist at TechCrunch Disrupt

DGLegacy®, a startup founded by Bulgarians, has made history by becoming the first such company to be nominated among the TOP 20 in the esteemed TechCrunch Disrupt competition held in San Francisco

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov Pledges Commitment to Stable Government in Bulgaria, Denkov Questions His Alliance with Peevski

GERB is committed to forming a stable Bulgarian government with a full mandate

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:19

Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Bulgaria's President Questions Integrity of Election Results Amid Concerns of Vote Manipulation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed that democracy cannot be bought or imposed, warning that accepting such practices would signify a surrender of democratic principles

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Final Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results of the October 27 vote, confirming the composition of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:12

Dogan Urges GERB-WCC-DB Coalition, Declines Seat in the Bulgarian Parliament

Ahmed Dogan has confirmed that he will not take a seat in the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria