North Korea's Suspected ICBM Launch Triggers Japan's Emergency Response

Japan's Defence Ministry reported that North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday morning. The missile was fired at 7:11 a.m. local time from an interior location within North Korea, flying eastward before landing in waters about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Okushiri Island at approximately 8:37 a.m., according to NHK World.

Defence Minister Nakatani Gen noted that the missile’s flight lasted a record-breaking one hour and 26 minutes, the longest duration yet recorded for a North Korean missile. It covered a distance of around 1,000 kilometers, reaching a peak altitude of about 7,000 kilometers. This is North Korea’s first ICBM-class missile launch since December 2023 and the 12th ballistic or suspected ballistic missile launch so far this year.

The launch may have been conducted on a lofted trajectory, firing the missile at an unusually steep angle, according to government sources. South Korean defense authorities, who confirmed the missile was launched from a location near Pyongyang, had previously warned on Wednesday of a possible ICBM test by North Korea.

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru responded to the launch by convening the National Security Council to assess the potential threat posed by North Korea’s actions, as reported by NHK World. Shortly after the launch, the Prime Minister’s Office issued an emergency alert on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.”

A subsequent post from the Prime Minister’s Office included instructions to focus on gathering and analyzing information, ensuring public updates are prompt and accurate. Additional measures involve securing the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets, while preparing for any potential contingencies.

Japanese coast guard officials have reported no immediate signs of damage following the missile launch. The heightened alert reflects Japan's and South Korea's ongoing concerns regarding North Korea’s missile activities, which pose continued challenges to security and stability in Northeast Asia.