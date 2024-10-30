National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis

Red Alert Issued in Valencia as Deadly Flooding Strikes Spain
Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters
Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods that have battered the country. The death toll stands at 95, with many still unaccounted for amid the widespread devastation.
Heavy rains and gale-force winds ravaged Spain's eastern and southern coastlines, disrupting transportation by air and rail and destroying hundreds of homes. Valencia is among the regions hardest hit by the severe weather.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on the public to stay alert, warning that the threat persists. This flood event is Spain's deadliest in over half a century, marking a tragic chapter in the country’s recent history.
Cloudy skies and fog are expected in the morning on November 1
Beginning December 1 and lasting until February 28, Sofia's city center will prohibit all vehicles classified in the first and second eco groups
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions
Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters
Cloudy conditions are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, with light showers likely in various areas of Central and Southern Bulgaria
The weather in Bulgaria on October 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with cloudy conditions developing in the northwest during the afternoon
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023