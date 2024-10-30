National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis

Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods that have battered the country. The death toll stands at 95, with many still unaccounted for amid the widespread devastation.

Heavy rains and gale-force winds ravaged Spain's eastern and southern coastlines, disrupting transportation by air and rail and destroying hundreds of homes. Valencia is among the regions hardest hit by the severe weather.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on the public to stay alert, warning that the threat persists. This flood event is Spain's deadliest in over half a century, marking a tragic chapter in the country’s recent history.