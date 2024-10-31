Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

October 30, 2024, Wednesday
Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions. There will be a light wind from the west-northwest, shifting to a moderate north-northeast and then easterly breeze in the eastern regions. Morning lows will range from 4 to 9°C, with Sofia expected to see a low of 5°C. High temperatures will reach between 17 and 22°C, with Sofia also experiencing a high of 17°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain predominantly sunny, although low visibility is expected in the morning. Winds will be light from the north-northwest in the morning, transitioning to an east-southeast direction by evening. Highs along the coast will range from 16 to 19°C, while the sea water temperature will be around 17 to 18°C.

In the mountainous regions, sunny weather is anticipated with light to moderate northerly winds. High temperatures will be about 13°C at 1,200 meters and around 6°C at 2,000 meters.

