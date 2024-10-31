EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Tax-to-GDP Ratio Declines, Among Lowest in the EU
According to Eurostat data, Bulgaria's tax-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest in the European Union
The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece. This call was made in the Commission's annual report regarding the expansion of the country.
The document emphasizes the need for the administration led by Hristijan Mickoski to adhere to the existing agreements with both Bulgaria and Greece, specifically highlighting the Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation established on August 1, 2017, with Bulgaria, and the Prespa Agreement signed in June 2018 with Greece.
Previously, Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski remarked that the government would not present any proposal for delayed constitutional amendments to parliament until a regular government is formed in Bulgaria.
Mickoski noted that any unilateral action would severely jeopardize the already fragile European integration process, attributing the current situation to the missteps of the previous administration. He stated, "Every signal must be received so that we can take another step forward. We could have done it earlier if we were beginners in this business. We are neither Bujar Osmani, nor Maricic, nor Kovachevski, to be gullible and naive and to trust the interests of third parties. Our interest is the citizens and the state."
The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski characterized the upcoming Bulgarian parliament as an "interesting political mosaic"
A Eurostat survey reveals that Greeks face significant challenges in affording housing
An explosion occurred this morning at a military factory in the Serbian town of Čacak, injuring four individuals
North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"
Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of rail Corridor 8 as part of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation
Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023