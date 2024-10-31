EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37
Bulgaria: EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece. This call was made in the Commission's annual report regarding the expansion of the country.

The document emphasizes the need for the administration led by Hristijan Mickoski to adhere to the existing agreements with both Bulgaria and Greece, specifically highlighting the Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation established on August 1, 2017, with Bulgaria, and the Prespa Agreement signed in June 2018 with Greece.

Previously, Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski remarked that the government would not present any proposal for delayed constitutional amendments to parliament until a regular government is formed in Bulgaria.

Mickoski noted that any unilateral action would severely jeopardize the already fragile European integration process, attributing the current situation to the missteps of the previous administration. He stated, "Every signal must be received so that we can take another step forward. We could have done it earlier if we were beginners in this business. We are neither Bujar Osmani, nor Maricic, nor Kovachevski, to be gullible and naive and to trust the interests of third parties. Our interest is the citizens and the state."

