Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament. Seeded eighth, Dimitrov defeated Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(9), 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes, marking one of the most successful seasons in his career.

Dimitrov, who opted to serve first, initially led 40-0 but struggled with a double fault and some missed chances, eventually needing to save a break point before finally winning the opening game after seven minutes. In the fourth game, Dimitrov earned a break point, but world No. 40 Etcheverry saved it with a skillful drop shot. Soon after, Dimitrov faced two break points of his own at 15-40 but managed to save both with strong forehands. The set stretched to a tiebreak, where the score was balanced at 3-3 before Etcheverry earned a set point at 6-5. Dimitrov held off that and two more set points, eventually reaching his own at 9-8 but failing to convert. Echeverri finally took the set on his fourth chance, closing it in 72 minutes with a shot that clipped the edge of Dimitrov’s frame.

In the second set, Dimitrov raised his level, minimizing errors and breaking for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated with a clean game. Etcheverry, serving to stay in the set at 3-5, fought off three set points before Dimitrov claimed the fourth to take the set, thanks to a shot from the Argentine that went long.

The final set saw Dimitrov with a chance to break early in the second game, though he missed the opportunity. He reached match point in the 12th game following a prolonged rally and capitalized instantly, with Echeverri sending a return out.

Dimitrov wrapped up the match with 30 winners, including 10 aces, while committing 43 unforced errors, including two double faults. Next, he will face France’s Arthur Rinderknech, ranked 60th, who recently defeated American Alex Michelsen 7-6(6), 7-6(7). Dimitrov has won both of their previous encounters, including a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in February this year en route to the final in Marseille.