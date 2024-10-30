Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Sports | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament. Seeded eighth, Dimitrov defeated Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(9), 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes, marking one of the most successful seasons in his career.

Dimitrov, who opted to serve first, initially led 40-0 but struggled with a double fault and some missed chances, eventually needing to save a break point before finally winning the opening game after seven minutes. In the fourth game, Dimitrov earned a break point, but world No. 40 Etcheverry saved it with a skillful drop shot. Soon after, Dimitrov faced two break points of his own at 15-40 but managed to save both with strong forehands. The set stretched to a tiebreak, where the score was balanced at 3-3 before Etcheverry earned a set point at 6-5. Dimitrov held off that and two more set points, eventually reaching his own at 9-8 but failing to convert. Echeverri finally took the set on his fourth chance, closing it in 72 minutes with a shot that clipped the edge of Dimitrov’s frame.

In the second set, Dimitrov raised his level, minimizing errors and breaking for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated with a clean game. Etcheverry, serving to stay in the set at 3-5, fought off three set points before Dimitrov claimed the fourth to take the set, thanks to a shot from the Argentine that went long.

The final set saw Dimitrov with a chance to break early in the second game, though he missed the opportunity. He reached match point in the 12th game following a prolonged rally and capitalized instantly, with Echeverri sending a return out.

Dimitrov wrapped up the match with 30 winners, including 10 aces, while committing 43 unforced errors, including two double faults. Next, he will face France’s Arthur Rinderknech, ranked 60th, who recently defeated American Alex Michelsen 7-6(6), 7-6(7). Dimitrov has won both of their previous encounters, including a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in February this year en route to the final in Marseille.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgaria, Dimitrov

Related Articles:

ABLE Activator Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Young Bulgarians in 2025

The ABLE Activator Entrepreneurship Program is set to recruit 30 dynamic young individuals for its 2025 edition, aiming to enhance their entrepreneurial and leadership skills

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Banknotes and Coins in Bulgaria Reach Record Value of Over 30 Billion Leva

For the first time, the money circulation in Bulgaria has surpassed 30 billion leva

Business » Finance | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Bulgaria's Path to Euro Adoption: Political Instability Over Inflation as a Key Challenge

Bulgaria faces significant challenges on its path to euro adoption, with political instability emerging as a critical hurdle rather than inflation

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 13:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Continues Stellar Year in Professional Poker

This year has been stellar for Bulgaria’s professional poker players, with strong performances in major international events such as the 2024 World Series of Poker Tour.

Sports | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 07:37

Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to Ninth Place in ATP World Rankings

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has risen by one position in the ATP world rankings and currently holds the ninth spot, displacing Australian player Alex de Minaur.

Sports | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44

Can Bulgaria Qualify for the Next Stage of the Nations League?

Having missed out on a return to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League last time - losing out to Georgia - Bulgaria will be looking to do one better this edition.

Sports | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 07:29

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal to Retire at End of 2024 Season

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season through a social media post

Sports | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 16:10

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Defeats Alexei Popyrin to Reach Next Stage in Shanghai Masters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai

Sports | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Moves Forward After Victory Against Zizou Bergs

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the third round of the Shanghai "Masters" tournament after defeating Zizou Bergs

Sports | October 7, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria