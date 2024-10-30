Bulgarians Stranded at Valencia Airport Amid Severe Floods in Spain

A number of Bulgarians are currently stranded at Valencia Airport, according to Reni Mladenova, head of the "Progress" Association and the Bulgarian Sunday School "Vasil Levski" in Valencia, BNT reported. Due to flight cancellations at the airport, a group bound for Sofia has been unable to depart, with Mladenova reporting that no flights to Bulgaria are expected today or tomorrow. Among those waiting are members of the regional election commission from the recent parliamentary elections on October 27.

The Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has stepped in to assist government officials sent to manage the election process with their return to Bulgaria. According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the consulate has not received any distress reports from other Bulgarian nationals in the area.

Meanwhile, severe floods have impacted eastern Spain, where at least 63 people have died after waters turned streets into rivers, sweeping away vehicles and damaging road and rail infrastructure. This tragic flooding, noted by the Associated Press as one of Spain's most severe natural disasters in recent years, has affected areas where many Bulgarians reside, including Paiporta, Catarroja, Carlet, and Benetússer near Valencia.

Siika Mudieva, director of the Bulgarian Sunday School "Rodolyubie" in Valencia, commented that while no reports of injured Bulgarians have surfaced, the impact on local villages is significant, with many residents facing serious hardships. The Bulgarian Consulate is in ongoing contact with Spanish authorities and Civil Protection as efforts continue to address the crisis.