Bulgarians Stranded at Valencia Airport Amid Severe Floods in Spain

Society » INCIDENTS | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Stranded at Valencia Airport Amid Severe Floods in Spain @BGNES

A number of Bulgarians are currently stranded at Valencia Airport, according to Reni Mladenova, head of the "Progress" Association and the Bulgarian Sunday School "Vasil Levski" in Valencia, BNT reported. Due to flight cancellations at the airport, a group bound for Sofia has been unable to depart, with Mladenova reporting that no flights to Bulgaria are expected today or tomorrow. Among those waiting are members of the regional election commission from the recent parliamentary elections on October 27.

The Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has stepped in to assist government officials sent to manage the election process with their return to Bulgaria. According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the consulate has not received any distress reports from other Bulgarian nationals in the area.

Meanwhile, severe floods have impacted eastern Spain, where at least 63 people have died after waters turned streets into rivers, sweeping away vehicles and damaging road and rail infrastructure. This tragic flooding, noted by the Associated Press as one of Spain's most severe natural disasters in recent years, has affected areas where many Bulgarians reside, including Paiporta, Catarroja, Carlet, and Benetússer near Valencia.

Siika Mudieva, director of the Bulgarian Sunday School "Rodolyubie" in Valencia, commented that while no reports of injured Bulgarians have surfaced, the impact on local villages is significant, with many residents facing serious hardships. The Bulgarian Consulate is in ongoing contact with Spanish authorities and Civil Protection as efforts continue to address the crisis.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, valenica, airport

Related Articles:

Protest in London: Bulgarians Condemn Election Manipulation and Corruption Back Home

On October 31, 2024, Bulgarians in the UK will gather in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in London to protest what they describe as a “mafia takeover” of their homeland by influential figures Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04

Bulgarian Elections: 'Revival' Secures Strong Wins in Russia and Moldova, BSP Trails in Both

The pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), led by Kostadin Kostadinov, has secured a decisive victory in the Bulgarian elections in Russia

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:46

Bulgarian Election Abroad: High Activity in Turkey, Low Turnout in France

Election day for Bulgarians abroad concluded at 5:00 a.m. Bulgarian time when the last polling stations closed on the West Coast of the USA and Canada

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians

Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them

Society » Culture | October 25, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Coin Circulation in Bulgaria Hits Record High Despite Devaluation

Bulgarians continue to embrace the use of coins, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Two Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Panagyurishte

Two people lost their lives, and another was injured in a traffic accident near Panagyurishte on Wednesday evening

Society » Incidents | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Elevated Dust Levels Prompt Precautions in Plovdiv Village Amid Ongoing Fires

Efforts to manage the smoldering fires at the old sludge depot near the Plovdiv village of Katunitsa are ongoing

Society » Incidents | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01

After Motorcyclist’s Death: Protest Blocks Traffic in Central Sofia

Momchil Georgiev died in a fatal crash in April 2024.

Society » Incidents | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 16:11

Three Parachutists Injured Near Litakovo Village, One Reportedly Dead

Two parachutists were injured near the village of Litakovo, close to Botevgrad, as reported by bTV.

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

Society » Incidents | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria