Dogan Urges GERB-WCC-DB Coalition, Declines Seat in the Bulgarian Parliament

October 30, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Dogan Urges GERB-WCC-DB Coalition, Declines Seat in the Bulgarian Parliament

Ahmed Dogan has confirmed that he will not take a seat in the 51st National Assembly, emphasizing that his role as leader of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) allows him to lead without directly participating in parliament. Dogan also highlighted APS’s firm stance against Delyan Peevski, underscoring a clear division within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), now split between APS and Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning.

In remarks following the early parliamentary elections, Dogan suggested that a coalition between GERB and “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appears to be the most viable governing option, one that APS could potentially support. He urged party leaders to set aside individual interests in favor of prioritizing the country’s stability, calling for a more responsible approach from all parliamentary groups as they take office.

While Dogan acknowledged that coalition talks would be challenging, he indicated that APS is open to theoretically supporting a GERB and WCC-DB government. He anticipates that these discussions, much like previous negotiation attempts, will face substantial difficulties, particularly with each party protecting its own agenda and looking for quick wins on long-standing goals.

He described the main obstacle as each political force prioritizing its own image over collaboration, warning that short-term gains are often pursued at the expense of a broader, lasting political vision. Despite the hurdles, Dogan remains optimistic, suggesting a potential solution for stability if the parties can commit to a shared sense of responsibility.

