Protest in London: Bulgarians Condemn Election Manipulation and Corruption Back Home

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04
On October 31, 2024, Bulgarians in the UK will gather in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in London to protest what they describe as a “mafia takeover” of their homeland by influential figures Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov. Scheduled from 16:00 to 18:00 local time, the demonstration aims to expose alleged vote-buying, election manipulation, and corruption schemes linked to these two leaders.

Protesters claim Peevski and Borissov have transformed Bulgaria's political system into a mechanism for personal enrichment, accusing them of exploiting power structures to cement their influence. They hope to attract international attention to these alleged “mafia” practices, which they say erode democracy and replace citizens' voices with corruption. Organizers are calling for Bulgarian institutions to take concrete action, pressing for reforms to secure transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

The London demonstration coincides with a parallel protest in Sofia's Triangle of Power, symbolizing solidarity between Bulgarians at home and abroad. Social media has played a role in spreading awareness and rallying support for the protests, with calls for Bulgarians in the UK to participate in the London gathering. This unity underscores a common stance against the alleged mafia-style control wielded by Peevski and Borissov.

Key demands from the protesters include fair elections, changes in key government positions, and the replacement of the caretaker prime minister and interior minister, who are seen as shielding Peevski and Borisov’s interests. The protesters assert that these figures perpetuate a “mafia regime” that obstructs justice and democracy in Bulgaria.

Bulgarians in London are keen to show their commitment to the future of their country, despite being far from home. They are determined to uphold fair and free elections for all Bulgarians and to oppose what they call the “mafia rule” gripping their homeland.

