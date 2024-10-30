Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties, which appear to be gaining momentum in the political landscape. Thomas Hacker, a Bundestag spokesperson for European affairs and rapporteur on Bulgaria, emphasized that Bulgaria’s seemingly persistent inability to form stable governments over the past three years has created an impression of ungovernability, due in part to conflicting personal interests among leaders. He warned that this prolonged instability endangers democratic principles, fostering anti-democratic movements. Hacker stressed the need for political compromise to protect Bulgaria's standing within the EU.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung also reported that, despite high hopes, few expected this seventh election since 2021 to significantly shift the balance of power or bring about a long-sought stable, pro-European government. Katrin Kalweit commented that the ongoing instability is eroding voter confidence and weakening democracy. Labeling Bulgaria a “problem case” within the EU since its accession in 2007, she noted that despite European Commission assessments that the country has met its rule-of-law commitments, widespread perceptions of corruption persist. This environment, Kalweit argued, is ripe for the rise of nationalist and pro-Russian factions, benefiting Moscow, which, as in other EU nations, spreads disinformation and division.

In a report from Sofia, Berliner Zeitung captured public sentiment on the repeated elections, with frustration expressed in statements such as "Most parties are connected to the mafia." Noting that only 10% of Bulgarians trust the electoral system, the paper highlighted comments from theater director Nikolay Gunderov, who fears for the future of Bulgarian democracy and laments that the voice of the public risks being drowned out.

In an analysis for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Michael Martens discussed the prospects of a coalition between GERB and WCC-DB, observing that a partnership may depend on WCC-DB’s willingness to cooperate with GERB’s Boyko Borissov to avoid a pro-Russian populist trajectory. Martens wrote that “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) faces a choice: either accept Borissov's influence in Bulgarian politics or risk further instability with another round of elections. He also noted that any alliance would likely require a third partner, with the Socialist Party (BSP) emerging as a probable option.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Der Standard reported that the upcoming US presidential election could play a crucial role in shaping Bulgaria's political direction. Should Donald Trump win, GERB could face reduced pressure from Washington to align with pro-Western forces. This could open the door for GERB to consider cooperation with parties previously excluded, such as Delyan Peevski's DPS, sanctioned by the US for alleged corruption. Under a Trump administration, Peevski may hope to see sanctions lifted, possibly enabling a partnership with Borissov. Furthermore, if Trump prevails, Der Standard suggests Bulgaria could follow Hungary and Slovakia in shifting closer to Moscow, a pivot that would mark a notable shift in the country's foreign policy.