The Czech Republic Awards Maxim Behar with a Medal for Diplomatic Activity

The Czech government awarded Bulgarian PR expert and diplomat Maxim Behar a high state honor – a medal for diplomatic activity and notable contributions to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Czech Minister for European Affairs, Martin Dvořák, presented the medal to Behar in the presence of the Czech Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Miroslav Toman, at the official reception at the Czech Embassy in honor of the Czech Republic's National Day. The event was attended by the entire diplomatic corps in Bulgaria and several former and current Bulgarian ministers, members of parliament, and business representatives.

"We greatly appreciate Mr. Behar's contribution to strengthening relations between the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, as well as his active role in promoting modern communications worldwide and his substantial achievements on the global diplomatic stage," said Minister Dvořák during the award ceremony.

"I accept this high honor as credit for my future efforts to further develop our diplomatic and business relations with the Czech Republic, a wonderful country with which we share a long history. Starting today, we have the unique opportunity to build upon it with concrete steps, particularly in the field of business," commented Maxim Behar at the ceremony.

Maxim Behar graduated in international economic relations in Prague, and until recently, he managed the Prague office of one of the world's largest PR corporations, Hill & Knowlton, to which the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., founded by Maxim Behar is an exclusive partner.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a globally recognized PR expert, Bulgarian businessman, journalist, diplomat, and alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School. He is the founder and CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., a partner of the global PR firm Hill & Knowlton Strategies. He is a former president of the global PR organization (ICCO) and was appointed Director of International Development in 2021. Currently, he serves as the President of the World Communication Forum Association, based in Davos, Switzerland. He was elected as an international fellow of the British PR association PRCA and is a member of the Advisory Board of ENGAGE.EU, one of Europe's most influential universities. Inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London, he has also received numerous accolades, including "Best PR Specialist in Europe" for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week, "Global Executive of the Year" from The International Stevie Awards, and "Communicator of the Decade" from the Indian Association of Business Communicators. He is the author of the global bestseller The Global PR Revolution, ranked among the 100 best PR books of all time by Book Authority, and has record-breaking sales among new PR books on Amazon. Born and raised in Bulgaria, he considers himself a global citizen.