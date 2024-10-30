Peevski: No Compromise on Voters’ Rights or Bulgaria’s Democratic Values

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 12:50
Bulgaria: Peevski: No Compromise on Voters’ Rights or Bulgaria’s Democratic Values

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, affirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of his supporters across Bulgaria, stating in a media release on Wednesday that he would uphold their interests "by all democratic means." Peevski emphasized his dedication to the communities he represents, including Bulgarians, Turks, and Roma, pledging to honor his commitments to them for a "better life, security, and justice." Expressing pride in the trust they have placed in him, he vowed to defend their rights and ensure their representation.

Peevski criticized the behavior of certain political figures, whom he described as "failed leaders," for fostering a climate of instability and undermining democratic principles in Bulgaria. In response to declining public confidence, these figures, he claimed, have resorted to reckless tactics, refusing to respect electoral norms and pushing for power at all costs. He questioned if their quest for control should come "at the cost of peace and stability" and accused them of threatening the Constitution and infringing on civil rights.

The DPS - New Beginning leader further condemned recent actions by those in power, who he alleged detained opposition leaders illegally and allowed the Interior Ministry to harass party members, manipulating and intimidating voters in pursuit of a desired electoral outcome.

As the representative of approximately 300,000 voters, Peevski underscored his determination to defend the rights and interests of these citizens and ensure they are not treated as "second-class citizens." He insisted that their right to live freely and without marginalization in Bulgaria would not be compromised and spoke out against any attempts to diminish their role in government or infringe upon their constitutional freedoms.

In a European and democratic Bulgaria, Peevski stated, citizens must not be divided along ethnic or religious lines, and he firmly rejected any actions that would strip them of their fundamental rights to participate in the electoral process.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DPS, Peevski, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

ABLE Activator Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Young Bulgarians in 2025

The ABLE Activator Entrepreneurship Program is set to recruit 30 dynamic young individuals for its 2025 edition, aiming to enhance their entrepreneurial and leadership skills

Business | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Banknotes and Coins in Bulgaria Reach Record Value of Over 30 Billion Leva

For the first time, the money circulation in Bulgaria has surpassed 30 billion leva

Business » Finance | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Trump's Victory Could Open Doors for GERB to Partner with Peevski and Pro-Russian "Revival"

Adelheid Wolfl's commentary in the Austrian daily Der Standard discusses the implications of the upcoming US elections for Bulgari

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 09:24

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament

Sports | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Questions Integrity of Election Results Amid Concerns of Vote Manipulation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed that democracy cannot be bought or imposed, warning that accepting such practices would signify a surrender of democratic principles

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:12

Final Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results of the October 27 vote, confirming the composition of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:12

US Sanctions Three Bulgarian Companies Over Alleged Support for Russian Military

Three Bulgarian companies have been sanctioned by the United States for providing support to Russia’s military industry

Politics | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

Dogan Urges GERB-WCC-DB Coalition, Declines Seat in the Bulgarian Parliament

Ahmed Dogan has confirmed that he will not take a seat in the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Protest in London: Bulgarians Condemn Election Manipulation and Corruption Back Home

On October 31, 2024, Bulgarians in the UK will gather in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in London to protest what they describe as a “mafia takeover” of their homeland by influential figures Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria