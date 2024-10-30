Peevski: No Compromise on Voters’ Rights or Bulgaria’s Democratic Values

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, affirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of his supporters across Bulgaria, stating in a media release on Wednesday that he would uphold their interests "by all democratic means." Peevski emphasized his dedication to the communities he represents, including Bulgarians, Turks, and Roma, pledging to honor his commitments to them for a "better life, security, and justice." Expressing pride in the trust they have placed in him, he vowed to defend their rights and ensure their representation.

Peevski criticized the behavior of certain political figures, whom he described as "failed leaders," for fostering a climate of instability and undermining democratic principles in Bulgaria. In response to declining public confidence, these figures, he claimed, have resorted to reckless tactics, refusing to respect electoral norms and pushing for power at all costs. He questioned if their quest for control should come "at the cost of peace and stability" and accused them of threatening the Constitution and infringing on civil rights.

The DPS - New Beginning leader further condemned recent actions by those in power, who he alleged detained opposition leaders illegally and allowed the Interior Ministry to harass party members, manipulating and intimidating voters in pursuit of a desired electoral outcome.

As the representative of approximately 300,000 voters, Peevski underscored his determination to defend the rights and interests of these citizens and ensure they are not treated as "second-class citizens." He insisted that their right to live freely and without marginalization in Bulgaria would not be compromised and spoke out against any attempts to diminish their role in government or infringe upon their constitutional freedoms.

In a European and democratic Bulgaria, Peevski stated, citizens must not be divided along ethnic or religious lines, and he firmly rejected any actions that would strip them of their fundamental rights to participate in the electoral process.