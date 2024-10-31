Russian Opposition Leaders Plan Berlin Rally to Protest War in Ukraine

Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, along with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, are set to organize an anti-war rally in Berlin on November 17. The demonstration comes in the wake of their recent release during a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and the West.

In a video statement, the trio called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the prosecution of President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, and the liberation of all political prisoners. They emphasized the challenges faced by dissenters in Russia, where lawful protests have become impossible, and where individuals are subjected to severe violence and long-term imprisonment.

The activists believe the upcoming protest will illustrate the existence of a peaceful, free, and civilized Russia, asserting, "We exist, we are not silent, and we act together." Ilya Yashin expressed hope for a strong turnout, urging everyone who can to join the anti-war movement in Berlin.

The significance of the event is heightened by Navalnaya's recent legal troubles. In July, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for her, accusing her of participating in an extremist group. She is alleged to have produced and distributed online content aimed at undermining the authorities and raising funds for the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which the Kremlin has classified as extremist.

Yashin was among those exchanged between the US and Russia during the summer, having been sentenced to 8.6 years in prison for discrediting the Russian armed forces after a series of arrests from 2011 to 2022. Meanwhile, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2023 for treason and discrediting the military due to his outspoken criticism of Kremlin policies. He was detained in 2022 upon returning to Russia after speaking out against Putin during visits to the US and Europe.