Russian Opposition Leaders Plan Berlin Rally to Protest War in Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 12:33
Bulgaria: Russian Opposition Leaders Plan Berlin Rally to Protest War in Ukraine

Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, along with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, are set to organize an anti-war rally in Berlin on November 17. The demonstration comes in the wake of their recent release during a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and the West.

In a video statement, the trio called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the prosecution of President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, and the liberation of all political prisoners. They emphasized the challenges faced by dissenters in Russia, where lawful protests have become impossible, and where individuals are subjected to severe violence and long-term imprisonment.

The activists believe the upcoming protest will illustrate the existence of a peaceful, free, and civilized Russia, asserting, "We exist, we are not silent, and we act together." Ilya Yashin expressed hope for a strong turnout, urging everyone who can to join the anti-war movement in Berlin.

The significance of the event is heightened by Navalnaya's recent legal troubles. In July, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for her, accusing her of participating in an extremist group. She is alleged to have produced and distributed online content aimed at undermining the authorities and raising funds for the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which the Kremlin has classified as extremist.

Yashin was among those exchanged between the US and Russia during the summer, having been sentenced to 8.6 years in prison for discrediting the Russian armed forces after a series of arrests from 2011 to 2022. Meanwhile, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2023 for treason and discrediting the military due to his outspoken criticism of Kremlin policies. He was detained in 2022 upon returning to Russia after speaking out against Putin during visits to the US and Europe.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Ukraine, Yashin, Navalnaya

Related Articles:

Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12

World » Ukraine | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Nine Injured in Drone Strike on Kyiv Amid Talks on Energy Ceasefire

Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured last night in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv

World » Ukraine | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:48

Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations

Romania is considering the potential to shoot down unauthorized aircraft infringing upon its airspace

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Selydove Falls to the Russians as North Korea Prepares to Enter the Battlefield

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had successfully captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

NATO Confirms North Korean Troops Deployed to Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed today that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia, with some already stationed near Kursk to support Russian forces against Ukraine

World » Russia | October 28, 2024, Monday // 14:08

Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency

World » Russia | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Kremlin's Strategic Alliance with North Korea Aims to Mitigate Mobilization Challenges

The Kremlin is expected to leverage its strategic partnership with North Korea, established in June 2024, to deploy troops along its borders, signaling Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to postpone mobilization

World » Russia | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

Gazprom's First Annual Loss in Decades Leads to Sale of Holiday Properties

Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, has announced plans to sell several of its holiday resorts following its first annual loss in nearly 50 years

World » Russia | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 09:41

Hungary and Gazprom Negotiate Increased Gas Supplies for 2025

Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline

World » Russia | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030

Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years

World » Russia | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria