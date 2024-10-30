Fire Erupts at UK Nuclear Submarine Shipyard!

World | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 11:19
Fire Erupts at UK Nuclear Submarine Shipyard!

A fire broke out at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, located in north-west England, which is responsible for constructing the new generation of British nuclear submarines. Authorities have confirmed that there is no nuclear risk associated with the incident, as reported by Reuters.

The incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on October 30, resulted in two individuals being hospitalized with suspected smoke inhalation, but there were no other reported injuries. Cumbria police stated that all other personnel had been safely evacuated from the BAE Systems site.

The Barrow-in-Furness shipyard is known for producing Astute and Dreadnought submarines for the Royal Navy, according to information provided on the BAE website.

As a precaution, police have advised residents living near the shipyard to remain indoors. BAE Systems has not yet issued a response to Reuters regarding the incident.

