Elevated Dust Levels Prompt Precautions in Plovdiv Village Amid Ongoing Fires

Efforts to manage the smoldering fires at the old sludge depot near the Plovdiv village of Katunitsa are ongoing, as the area continues to experience a strong, suffocating odor. A mobile laboratory is monitoring the air quality, prompting the closure of a local kindergarten and school after waste from the treatment plant ignited.

While smog levels have decreased, the regional eco-inspection's mobile measuring station in Katunitsa still reports significantly elevated levels of fine dust particles. Although the school and kindergarten are operating today, residents are advised to stay alert when outdoors due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Dimitar Zdravkov, mayor of Sadovo municipality, noted on BNT, "Today, the air quality is somewhat improved. Yesterday, it was like a fog. I hope the situation continues to get better. The measuring station has been active around the clock, and fine dust levels have increased fourfold. However, we are hopeful for improvement today, and the children will be in school, depending on the directors’ discretion."

Authorities have implemented precautionary measures, advising residents to stay indoors if dust levels are noticeable, keep windows closed, and wear masks when outdoors. Atanas Tashkov, deputy regional governor of Plovdiv, reported that fine dust particle levels exceed 100, with some readings reaching up to 200 at specific times. This data has been relayed to the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI), and further actions are anticipated.

Commissioner Vasil Dimov from the Plovdiv fire department stated that firefighting operations have been continuous. However, the depot's width, measuring 120 to 150 meters, complicates efforts to access and fully extinguish the fire. The facility, which has been unused since 2008, remains unrepaired due to insufficient funding, keeping local institutions on high alert for potential fumes.