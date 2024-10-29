Elevated Dust Levels Prompt Precautions in Plovdiv Village Amid Ongoing Fires

Society » INCIDENTS | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Elevated Dust Levels Prompt Precautions in Plovdiv Village Amid Ongoing Fires

Efforts to manage the smoldering fires at the old sludge depot near the Plovdiv village of Katunitsa are ongoing, as the area continues to experience a strong, suffocating odor. A mobile laboratory is monitoring the air quality, prompting the closure of a local kindergarten and school after waste from the treatment plant ignited.

While smog levels have decreased, the regional eco-inspection's mobile measuring station in Katunitsa still reports significantly elevated levels of fine dust particles. Although the school and kindergarten are operating today, residents are advised to stay alert when outdoors due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Dimitar Zdravkov, mayor of Sadovo municipality, noted on BNT, "Today, the air quality is somewhat improved. Yesterday, it was like a fog. I hope the situation continues to get better. The measuring station has been active around the clock, and fine dust levels have increased fourfold. However, we are hopeful for improvement today, and the children will be in school, depending on the directors’ discretion."

Authorities have implemented precautionary measures, advising residents to stay indoors if dust levels are noticeable, keep windows closed, and wear masks when outdoors. Atanas Tashkov, deputy regional governor of Plovdiv, reported that fine dust particle levels exceed 100, with some readings reaching up to 200 at specific times. This data has been relayed to the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI), and further actions are anticipated.

Commissioner Vasil Dimov from the Plovdiv fire department stated that firefighting operations have been continuous. However, the depot's width, measuring 120 to 150 meters, complicates efforts to access and fully extinguish the fire. The facility, which has been unused since 2008, remains unrepaired due to insufficient funding, keeping local institutions on high alert for potential fumes.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Katunitsa, fires, air quality

Related Articles:

US Federal Authorities Investigate Fires at Ballot Drop Boxes in Oregon and Washington

US Federal authorities are investigating incidents of fires at two ballot drop boxes in the Portland area of Oregon, as well as a separate fire in the nearby Vancouver area of Washington

World | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgari

Society » Incidents | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Over 20 New Fires in Greece

In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures

World » Southeast Europe | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:21

Fires Reach Athens Outskirts: Woman Dies and Massive EU Aid Efforts Underway

A woman has tragically died in the recent fires that have reached the outskirts of Athens, Greece

World » Southeast Europe | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42

Bulgaria Faces Severe Forest Fire Crisis as EU's Most Affected Country

Bulgaria has become the EU member state most severely impacted by forest fires this year

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Two Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Panagyurishte

Two people lost their lives, and another was injured in a traffic accident near Panagyurishte on Wednesday evening

Society » Incidents | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgarians Stranded at Valencia Airport Amid Severe Floods in Spain

A number of Bulgarians are currently stranded at Valencia Airport

Society » Incidents | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

After Motorcyclist’s Death: Protest Blocks Traffic in Central Sofia

Momchil Georgiev died in a fatal crash in April 2024.

Society » Incidents | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 16:11

Three Parachutists Injured Near Litakovo Village, One Reportedly Dead

Two parachutists were injured near the village of Litakovo, close to Botevgrad, as reported by bTV.

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

Society » Incidents | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria