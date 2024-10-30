Trump Declares EU Must Pay a Price for Lack of American Imports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, he referred to the EU as a collective of "nice little European countries" but emphasized that they must "pay a heavy price" for not buying US cars and agricultural products, despite selling millions of cars in the US

Trump vowed to introduce a "Trump Reciprocal Trade Act," which includes a proposed 10% tariff on imports from all countries and a 60% tariff on imports from China. Economists warn that these measures could disrupt global supply chains, likely leading to retaliatory tariffs and increased costs.

During the rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump was accompanied by Zoraida Buxo, Puerto Rico's "shadow senator," who cannot vote in the Senate due to the territory's status. Buxo expressed support for Trump, stating, "We need this man to be our commander-in-chief."

However, the atmosphere in Allentown was tense after a recent incident where a comedian disparaged Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York. Local resident Yvette Figueroa protested outside the rally, holding a trash can labeled "Garbage Trump." She criticized Trump for allowing such comments to be made, asserting that he must take responsibility for the situation. "It's too late for him to say 'sorry' now. I don't want an apology; I want justice, and justice is on November 5," she stated.

In Pennsylvania, where Trump campaigned, the Latino voter population has nearly tripled since 2000, with over half identifying as Puerto Rican. Trump's statements have raised concerns in Taiwan as well, where he suggested that the self-governing island must pay the US for its defense and accused it of undermining American semiconductor business. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, US law mandates that the administration support Taiwan.

