Buzz Aldrin Backs Donald Trump for President, Citing Commitment to Space Exploration
Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, famed Apollo 11 astronaut and Lunar Module Pilot, has officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for the upcoming US Presidential Election
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, he referred to the EU as a collective of "nice little European countries" but emphasized that they must "pay a heavy price" for not buying US cars and agricultural products, despite selling millions of cars in the US
Trump vowed to introduce a "Trump Reciprocal Trade Act," which includes a proposed 10% tariff on imports from all countries and a 60% tariff on imports from China. Economists warn that these measures could disrupt global supply chains, likely leading to retaliatory tariffs and increased costs.
During the rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump was accompanied by Zoraida Buxo, Puerto Rico's "shadow senator," who cannot vote in the Senate due to the territory's status. Buxo expressed support for Trump, stating, "We need this man to be our commander-in-chief."
However, the atmosphere in Allentown was tense after a recent incident where a comedian disparaged Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York. Local resident Yvette Figueroa protested outside the rally, holding a trash can labeled "Garbage Trump." She criticized Trump for allowing such comments to be made, asserting that he must take responsibility for the situation. "It's too late for him to say 'sorry' now. I don't want an apology; I want justice, and justice is on November 5," she stated.
In Pennsylvania, where Trump campaigned, the Latino voter population has nearly tripled since 2000, with over half identifying as Puerto Rican. Trump's statements have raised concerns in Taiwan as well, where he suggested that the self-governing island must pay the US for its defense and accused it of undermining American semiconductor business. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, US law mandates that the administration support Taiwan.
A European prosecutor's office is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption linked to Manfred Weber's 2019 European Parliament election campaign
In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities
The European Union plans to issue a coordinated response to North Korea's ongoing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine
Around 20,000 people gathered in the Georgian capital, rallying against what they called electoral fraud in the recent parliamentary elections held on Saturday
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that "Bulgaria is ready to take its last steps for Schengen"
The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023