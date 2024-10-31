Red Alert Issued in Valencia as Deadly Flooding Strikes Spain

National Mourning Declared in Spain Amid Devastating Flood Crisis
Spain is observing three days of national mourning as rescue teams continue efforts to locate dozens of missing persons following catastrophic floods
Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters. Authorities have declared a red alert in the Valencia region, while an orange warning has been issued for Andalucia. Heavy rains associated with the ongoing cold front have resulted in several fatalities, with at least five people still reported missing.
Schools and government offices remain closed across affected areas, as officials urge residents to stay indoors due to dangerous conditions. Emergency services are conducting hundreds of rescue operations to assist those trapped by the rising waters.
Meteorologists have linked the recent surge in extreme weather events to the effects of climate change, attributing the increasing frequency of such storms to shifting climate patterns.
Estos son los trabajadores de Ikea atrapados en Valencia. La empresa no paró la actividad por la DANA. Empresarios y dirigentes políticos son los responsables de no haber paralizado las actividades. En este sistema capitalista no valemos nada. pic.twitter.com/plyNkgkJHF— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 30, 2024
