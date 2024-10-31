Red Alert Issued in Valencia as Deadly Flooding Strikes Spain

Severe weather continues to batter Spain, with dozens of cities and roads submerged under floodwaters. Authorities have declared a red alert in the Valencia region, while an orange warning has been issued for Andalucia. Heavy rains associated with the ongoing cold front have resulted in several fatalities, with at least five people still reported missing.

Schools and government offices remain closed across affected areas, as officials urge residents to stay indoors due to dangerous conditions. Emergency services are conducting hundreds of rescue operations to assist those trapped by the rising waters.

Meteorologists have linked the recent surge in extreme weather events to the effects of climate change, attributing the increasing frequency of such storms to shifting climate patterns.