Nine Injured in Drone Strike on Kyiv Amid Talks on Energy Ceasefire

World » UKRAINE | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Nine Injured in Drone Strike on Kyiv Amid Talks on Energy Ceasefire

Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured last night in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Debris from a destroyed drone ignited a fire in a multi-story residential building in the western part of the city, Kyiv’s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, announced on Telegram.

In response to the intensifying conflict, Ukraine plans to mobilize 160,000 people to bolster its armed forces. Oleksandr Lytvynenko, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, shared these plans with members of the Verkhovna Rada, indicating that a new wave of mobilization will take place over the next three months.

Meanwhile, the United States raised concerns today about the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed reports that a "small number" of North Korean fighters are already stationed in Kursk, with around 2,000 more expected to arrive. President Joe Biden expressed alarm over the matter, stressing that any movement of these forces into Ukraine could warrant a response.

Reports suggest that Kyiv and Moscow are in talks to halt airstrikes on each other’s energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted a recent decrease in such attacks, adding that both sides stand to benefit from a potential truce on energy sector targets. However, journalists indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not agree to this if Ukrainian forces remain in Russia’s Kursk region. Despite these talks, Ukraine has shown no intention of ceasing attacks on oil processing facilities within Russian borders.

Separately, Russian forces claimed yesterday to have captured the Ukrainian towns of Selydove and Hirnyk. Reuters, however, stated it was unable to independently verify this information.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Kyiv, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12

World » Ukraine | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Russian Opposition Leaders Plan Berlin Rally to Protest War in Ukraine

Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, along with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, are set to organize an anti-war rally in Berlin on November 17

World » Russia | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 12:33

Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations

Romania is considering the potential to shoot down unauthorized aircraft infringing upon its airspace

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Selydove Falls to the Russians as North Korea Prepares to Enter the Battlefield

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had successfully captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Bombing of Kharkiv Apartment Building Leaves 12-Year-Old Dead, Dozens Injured

A Russian bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv on October 30, killing a child who had recently turned 12

World » Ukraine | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations

Romania is considering the potential to shoot down unauthorized aircraft infringing upon its airspace

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Selydove Falls to the Russians as North Korea Prepares to Enter the Battlefield

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had successfully captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih, Causing Multiple Casualties

Overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih resulted in dozens of casualties, with both fatalities and injuries reported

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25

Casualties Rise in Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Districts

A large-scale Russian assault on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of overnight has resulted in 21 injuries

World » Ukraine | October 28, 2024, Monday // 10:18

NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria