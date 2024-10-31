Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors Three Saints Today

Society » CULTURE | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors Three Saints Today Photo: Stella Ivanova

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates three saints, making it a special name day for those named Zoritsa, Zornitsa, Zorka, and Zoran. Among the celebrated saints is St. King Stefan Milutin, whose holy relics have been housed at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Great Martyr Nedelya in Sofia for over five centuries. To honor this, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia will lead a festive liturgy at the cathedral, which is holding its second temple holiday of the year.

Alongside St. King Milutin, the Orthodox Church honors the Holy Martyrs Zenobios and Zenobia, brother and sister, who were known for their devout faith and healing abilities. They were martyred in the third century for refusing to renounce their beliefs, enduring persecution that led to their death. Zenobios, a bishop, and Zenobia are revered for their unwavering commitment to Christ, embodying resilience in the face of suffering and inspiring the faithful across centuries.

These saints are remembered for their miracles and dedication, highlighting themes of devotion, courage, and faithfulness in the Orthodox Christian tradition.

